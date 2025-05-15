Everyone is all excited about the Dolphins’ 2025 regular season schedule, but what has flown under the radar is the Dolphins’ preseason schedule. For those who missed it, here it is
at Chicago Bears
at Detroit Lions
vs Jacksonville Jaguars
The dates and times have not been released at this time, nor has it been announced if any of these games will air LIVE on a network. If not, you will need to live in South Florida to watch it live on CBS 4 or be an NFL Plus member to stream it.
The Dolphins’ road game in week one of the regular season means that, if you include the preseason, three of the first four games will be on the road. Not that any of the preseason games matter, it just means Miami will be on the road a lot in August and into early September.
Also, with the preseason opponents set, it means we may see joint practices with any of these three teams.
Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier should be setting up and scheduling JOINT PRACTICES with the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the preseason. If you don’t want to be a soft team and maybe learn how to practice hard and play hard, practice against Dan Campbell’s squad for a few days!
There is no country club atmosphere there!
For those who missed the Dolphins’ regular season schedule, here it is below.
1. @Colts
2. New England
3. @Buffalo (Thursday Night Football)
4. vs NY Jets (Monday Night Football)
5. @Carolina
6. vs LA Chargers
7. @Cleveland
8. @Atlanta
9. vs Baltimore (Thursday Night Football)
10. vs Buffalo
11. vs Washington 9:30 am Eastern (MADRID, SPAIN)
12. BYE WEEK
13. vs New Orleans
14. @ NY Jets
15. @ Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)
16. vs Cincinnati (Sunday Night Football)
17. vs Tampa Bay
18. @New England
No spirit can outlast the one that’s building beneath the surface.
Our 2025 schedule is here 🐬😤 pic.twitter.com/QDkteHcGQi
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 15, 2025
Back in the day, under Shula, I would look at the schedule and count at least 12 wins. Now, I look at the schedule and cringe.