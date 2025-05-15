Everyone is all excited about the Dolphins’ 2025 regular season schedule, but what has flown under the radar is the Dolphins’ preseason schedule. For those who missed it, here it is

at Chicago Bears

at Detroit Lions

vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The dates and times have not been released at this time, nor has it been announced if any of these games will air LIVE on a network. If not, you will need to live in South Florida to watch it live on CBS 4 or be an NFL Plus member to stream it.

The Dolphins’ road game in week one of the regular season means that, if you include the preseason, three of the first four games will be on the road. Not that any of the preseason games matter, it just means Miami will be on the road a lot in August and into early September.

Also, with the preseason opponents set, it means we may see joint practices with any of these three teams.

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier should be setting up and scheduling JOINT PRACTICES with the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the preseason. If you don’t want to be a soft team and maybe learn how to practice hard and play hard, practice against Dan Campbell’s squad for a few days!

There is no country club atmosphere there!

For those who missed the Dolphins’ regular season schedule, here it is below.

1. @Colts

2. New England

3. @Buffalo (Thursday Night Football)

4. vs NY Jets (Monday Night Football)

5. @Carolina

6. vs LA Chargers

7. @Cleveland

8. @Atlanta

9. vs Baltimore (Thursday Night Football)

10. vs Buffalo

11. vs Washington 9:30 am Eastern (MADRID, SPAIN)

12. BYE WEEK

13. vs New Orleans

14. @ NY Jets

15. @ Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)

16. vs Cincinnati (Sunday Night Football)

17. vs Tampa Bay

18. @New England