The Miami Dolphins released long snapper Blake Ferguson on Thursday. Ferguson played in only five games last season and missed the rest for reasons that were never explained.

Ferguson has been with the Dolphins since 2020 as their full-time long-snapper. The Dolphins did bring in a long snapper as an undrafted free agent, and I am sure they will try out numerous long snappers through OTAs and mini-camps in the coming weeks and months.

Ferguson is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson and is 28 years old.