The Tennessee Titans are trying to move Will Levis, and one of the potential landing spots for him, many believe, is the Miami Dolphins.

That’s right, your Miami Dolphins!

Justin Melo of The Draft Network has Miami as one of three teams that should consider trading for Levis. The other teams being the NY Jets and LA Rams.

The reason Tennessee has Levis on the trade block is because with #1 overall pick Cam Ward now at the top of the depth chart, they have a crowded QB room and want a more seasoned vet as the #2 working with Cam.

If you’re wondering why, the answer is simple. The Dolphins’ backup quarterback situation is still a bit unsettled.

I know Miami paid $6 million for Zach Wilson, but there is also a bit of risk with Zach, and Miami is kind of out on a limb with him.

Wilson did not play in 2024, but during his NFL career, he has played in 34 games, starting 33 of them. Throwing 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Wilson’s record as a starting quarterback is 12-21, and he has a 57% completion percentage. These numbers pale in comparison to the numbers Levis put up.

These are not encouraging numbers even for a backup quarterback. While yes, last year in Denver, all the reports regarding Wilson were great in that he was an outstanding locker-room guy, practiced hard every day, and did what was asked of him, we do not know if that will translate into him improving on the football field.

Will Levis, on the other hand, in his career, has 21 TDs to 16 interceptions with a 61% completion percentage.

Additionally, Miami selected quarterback Quinn Ewers in the 7th round of this April’s draft. While Ewers has potential and is a very experienced and successful college quarterback, relying on a 7th-round pick to play if called into action as a rookie is asking a lot.

The Draft Network report from Justin Melo states this regarding Levis and the Dolphins;

The Miami Dolphins‘ 2024 campaign was largely wasted by an injury to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa appeared in just 11 regular-season contests after suffering his third diagnosed concussion in two years. The Dolphins were ill-prepared to deal with his absence, cycling through below-average quarterbacks like Tim Boyle, Skylar Thompson, and Snoop Huntley.