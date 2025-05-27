For the past few seasons, Terron Armstead has manned the left tackle position for the Dolphins.

While Armstead retired in the off-season, Chris Grier had a plan in place for when Armstead left.

That plan was to draft Patrick Paul.

Paul alongside James Daniels on the left side should give Miami the best tackle/guard combo that they have had since Brandon Albert and Laremy Tunsil patrolled those positions in 2016.

In the pivot position, Aaron Brewer will play the center role and give the Dolphins the stability that they have needed since Mike Pouncey left.

While there have been very solid players such as Connor Williams, Brewer will continually play at a Pro Bowl level for all 17 weeks of the season.

On the right side, Miami should feature Jonah Savaiinaea and Austin Jackson.

That duo should allow Miami the flexibility to run both inside with Savaiinaea and Brewer creating holes in the A and B gap, while Jackson’s power and strength on the outside will help the team’s patented outside zone game.

Add in some depth with the signing of Larry Borom, and this offensive line has the makings of the 2016 season, where Miami was able to protect Ryan Tannehill while also opening holes for Jay Ajayi.

Last season, Miami did not properly address the offensive line position, and when the inevitable injuries hit, you could tell the offense struggled.

Fans could see what would happen if Mike McDaniel had a functional offensive line during the 2023 season.

They should expect the same kind of results this season.

McDaniel and the team will return the explosive skill players in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, and Jonnu Smith.

Miami had those same players a year ago.

While the offense performed better when Tua Tagovailoa returned to the quarterback position, the team did not have the same success as a year ago, as the offensive line was weaker.

In 2025, the offensive line should perform much better in both the run and pass game.

That fact alone should make the Dolphins’ offense much more dangerous in the coming season.