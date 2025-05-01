During this off-season, as we focus on what is next after the draft, let’s take a moment to reminisce about one of the Miami Dolphins’ most exciting playoff games, albeit one that resulted in a Dolphins loss, which many pundits consider one of the greatest games in NFL history.



January 2, 1982 – San Diego Chargers 41, Miami Dolphins 38 (Overtime)



This was an AFC playoff divisional game featuring two of the highest-scoring franchises in the NFL.

The Chargers roared to a 24-0 first-quarter lead under the direction of Quarterback Dan Fouts and an outstanding 58-yard punt return by wide receiver Wes Chandler.



The game quickly was out of reach when Coach Don Shula replaced struggling quarterback David Woodley with backup quarterback Don Strock.



This replacement was the turning point that marked the beginning of the Dolphins’ fantastic comeback.



A one-yard pass from Strock to tight end Joe Rose made it 24-10 in the second quarter, but one of the most spectacular plays in Dolphins’ history came with six seconds left in the half.



With the ball at the San Diego forty-yard line, Strock threw a buttonhook pass to wide receiver Duriel Harris, who, with perfect timing, lateraled the ball to the streaking running back Tony Nathan for a touchdown.



The “hook and lateral” play electrified the Orange Bowl crowd and stunned the Chargers, shifting the momentum squarely in favor of the Dolphins.



In the third quarter, the Dolphins scored two passing touchdowns, one to tight end Joe Rose and another to tight end Bruce Hardy, both thrown by Don Strock.



The Chargers also scored on a 25-yard pass from Dan Fouts to tight end Kellen Winslow, ending the third quarter with a score of 31-31.



In the fourth quarter, the Dolphins took the lead with a 12-yard run by Tony Nathan, only to see the 38-31 lead evaporate with Dan Fouts’ third touchdown pass.



The tie saw the end of the fourth quarter, and the game went into overtime.



The hero belonged to the Chargers: exhausted,

cramping, and injured tight end Kellen Winslow.



After the Dolphins recovered Chuck Muncie‘s fumble, the Dolphins’ kicker, Uwe Von Schamann, lined up for the game-winning field goal.



Kellen Winslow had been reinserted into the lineup after briefly exiting due to dehydration compounded by the South Florida heat and humidity.



And Winslow blocked the kick.



Dan Fouts quickly completed a 35-yard pass down to the Dolphins’ 18-yard line, and kicker Rolf Benirschke made the winning field goal, sending the Chargers to the AFC Championship game.



As we navigate the various chapters of the off-season, it’s fun to recall the dramatic games our Miami Dolphins have provided us throughout their history.



