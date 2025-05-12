It was December 2, 1985.



It was Monday Night Football.



The broadcasters were well-known NFL heroes, all in the Hall of Fame: Frank Gifford, Joe Namath, and O.J. Simpson.



Three legendary Coaches, Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears, the equally legendary Bears defensive Coach Buddy Ryan, and Don Shula of the Miami Dolphins, faced off at the infamous Orange Bowl.



The Miami Dolphins had a more challenging season than the 1984 team that went to the Super Bowl. They were 8-4 and fighting for the division lead.



The Chicago Bears were having a “perfect” season with a record of 12-0.



Yet, in Miami, under the muggy “winter” of 76-degree temperatures and 75% humidity, the 1972 Miami Dolphins players were fully aware that their 14-year NFL record as the only undefeated team was potentially in jeopardy.



Fullback Larry Csonka and running back Jim Kiick stood next to each other on the sideline as if to say, “You better win this game.”



The Bears’ defense had only allowed three points in their last three games.



The Bears’ offense, led by quarterback Jim McMahon and running back Walter Payton, was on a mission to remain undefeated, but in this game, McMahon was hurt and replaced by quarterback Steve Fuller.



Of course, the Dolphins, led by 1984 Most Valuable Player quarterback Dan Marino and his dual-threat receivers, Mark Duper and Mark Clayton, were also on a mission.



And the real-life Ghosts of the 1972 team were in attendance.



Coach Ditka never considered that they were walking into a buzzsaw.



The first quarter ended with each team trading touchdowns, and with a Dolphins field goal, the Dolphins took a 10-7 lead.



In the second quarter, the Dolphins scored three touchdowns, including two “dive” plays by fullback Ron Davenport, a classic Don Shula call, and a six-yard pass from Marino to wide receiver Nat Moore.



Dan Marino was brilliant, rolling out of the fierce Bears rush, buying time, and connecting with Mark Duper and Mark Clayton to set up those touchdowns.



The Bears added a field goal, ending the half with Miami holding a 31-10 lead.



Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick, among other members of the 1972 team, cheered the team on.



Early in the second half, Quarterback Steve Fuller brought the Bears closer to a score of 31-17 with a one-yard run.



The Dolphins and Dan Marino quickly responded.



Marino’s 42-yard pass to wide receiver Mark Clayton made a statement, scoring to make the game Dolphins 38-17.



A late third-quarter touchdown by the Bears made it 38-24, but the Miami Dolphins defense stood their ground and kept the Bears scoreless in the fourth quarter.



The Chicago Bears ended their season with a Super Bowl win and a 15-1 record, with the Miami Dolphins being their only defeat.



The Miami Dolphins, with a 12-4 record, fell short in the AFC Championship game, losing to the New England Patriots, one game shy of a rematch with the Chicago Bears.



But after this historic game, the 1972 team remained undefeated.





