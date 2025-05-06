It was November 27, 1994.



It was a cold afternoon at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Miami Dolphins, with Dan Marino as their quarterback, were facing the despised New York Jets, led by quarterback Boomer Esiason.



The 7–4 Dolphins face the 6–5 Jets. Entering this game, the Dolphins and Jets led the AFC East, but all teams competed for the division lead.



The Jets had won the week before, while the Dolphins were on a two-game losing streak.



With Boomer Esiason hitting tight end Johnny Mitchell for a touchdown, the half ended with the Dolphins down 10-0.



The Jets quickly established a 17-0 lead in the third quarter before Dan Marino connected with wide receiver Mark Ingram on a ten-yard touchdown pass.



The two-point try failed, and the score now stood at 17-6 in favor of the Jets.



Both teams fought for a spot in the playoffs and the AFC East title.



Bommer Esiason hit tight end Johnny Mitchell in the third quarter to take a 24-6 lead.



Yet Marino had other ideas.



With eleven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the division on the line, the game, with Dan Marino as our quarterback, was not over.



The 75,606 excited New York Jets fans were about to witness “Greatness.”



The Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer drove his team to a second touchdown pass to Mark Ingram and a successful two-point conversion to wide receiver Irving Fryar, bringing the score to 24-14.



The third quarter ended with the Jets 24 and the Dolphins 14.



Boomer Esiason was intercepted in the fourth quarter by cornerback Troy Vincent, setting up a third Marino-to-Ingram touchdown, making the score Jets 24 and Dolphins 21.



On the Jets’ next possession, the Dolphins blitzed Esiason, and defensive tackle Tim Bowens forced a fumble, which the Jets recovered, forcing a punt.



Wide receiver O.J. McDuffie fumbled the punt back to the Jets, and with only five minutes to play, the Jets’ following drive was stopped again by the Dolphins’ defense with an Esiason interception.



Clinging to a 24-21 lead, the Jets punted to the Dolphins with 2:34 remaining on the clock.



Dan Marino, hobbled by an Achilles injury but still able to rack up three touchdown passes, would need to drive 84 yards with only one timeout to seal the comeback victory.



He drove them down to the 8-yard line with just a few seconds left.



Then came one of the greatest plays in Miami Dolphins history.



And the moment that sealed Marino’s legacy as one of the all-time greats.



With assistance from quarterback Bernie Kosar, Marino credits the play design.



The Dolphins, with a first down from the 8-yard line and 30 seconds to play, Dan Marino glanced at Mark Ingram, who had lined up wide to the right.



Marino yelled, “Clock! Clock!” and spiked with his right hand towards the ground.



I was not expecting what happened as I saw it live, yelling as Marino threw a pass to Mark Ingram on the right sideline for the touchdown.



The nine other Dolphins players on the field did not know.



28-24 Dolphins.



A classic Marino comeback once again.