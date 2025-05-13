Did you know that over the past few seasons, the average attendance of NFL games has been consistently over 18 million?* That’s a lot of committed fans!

But, which NFL fan base is the most committed?

To answer this question, the team at CanadaSportsBetting analyzed the attendance of NFL teams during their worst season (since 2000) and the following season. This data allowed us to pinpoint which fan bases are the most loyal, and which ones may be struggling to keep fans in the stands.

And, the Miami Dolphins ranked #3 – The team actually saw a 3.1% increase in attendance during their challenging 2007 season.

Here are some more of the top stats from the study:

The Minnesota Vikings ranked #1 for fan loyalty – the team saw a 6.9% increase in attendance during their challenging 2011 season.

ranked for fan loyalty – the team saw a increase in attendance during their challenging 2011 season. Despite their disappointing 2014 season, the Tennessee Titans ( #2 ) saw their fan attendance rise by 3.6% .

( ) saw their fan attendance rise by . In stark contrast, the Detroit Lions ranked as the least committed fanbase – they suffered an 11.1% drop in attendance throughout their winless 2008 campaign.

For the full rankings, check out the top and bottom five fan bases below or view the detailed study online here: https://www. canadasportsbetting.ca/nfl- most-committed-fanbases/

The Most Committed NFL Fanbases:

Rank Team Worst Season (& Record) Avg. Attendance (Worst Season) Avg. Attendance (Season Before) % Change in Attendance 1 Minnesota Vikings 2011 (3–13) 62,816 58,751 6.92% 2 Tennessee Titans 2014 (2–14) 68,554 66,113 3.69% 3 Miami Dolphins 2007 (1–15) 72,185 69,953 3.19% 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 2003 (6–10) 65,782 63,966 2.84% 5 Las Vegas Raiders 2006 (2–14) 64,982 63,341 2.59%

The Least Committed NFL Fanbases:

Rank Team Worst Season (& Record) Avg. Attendance (Worst Season) Avg. Attendance (Season Before) % Change in Attendance 1 Detroit Lions 2008 (0–16) 54,497 61,304 -11.10% 2 New York Jets 2020 (2–14) 71,676 78,523 -8.72% 3 Buffalo Bills 2001 (3–13) 62,872 68,662 -8.43% 4 Los Angeles Rams 2009 (1–15) 55,237 59,980 -7.91% 5 Cincinnati Bengals 2002 (2–14) 58,392 61,767 -5.46%

