Did you know that over the past few seasons, the average attendance of NFL games has been consistently over 18 million?* That’s a lot of committed fans!
But, which NFL fan base is the most committed?
To answer this question, the team at CanadaSportsBetting analyzed the attendance of NFL teams during their worst season (since 2000) and the following season. This data allowed us to pinpoint which fan bases are the most loyal, and which ones may be struggling to keep fans in the stands.
And, the Miami Dolphins ranked #3 – The team actually saw a 3.1% increase in attendance during their challenging 2007 season.
Here are some more of the top stats from the study:
- The Minnesota Vikings ranked #1 for fan loyalty – the team saw a 6.9% increase in attendance during their challenging 2011 season.
- Despite their disappointing 2014 season, the Tennessee Titans (#2) saw their fan attendance rise by 3.6%.
- In stark contrast, the Detroit Lions ranked as the least committed fanbase – they suffered an 11.1% drop in attendance throughout their winless 2008 campaign.
The Most Committed NFL Fanbases:
|Rank
|Team
|Worst Season (& Record)
|Avg. Attendance (Worst Season)
|Avg. Attendance (Season Before)
|% Change in Attendance
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|2011 (3–13)
|62,816
|58,751
|6.92%
|2
|Tennessee Titans
|2014 (2–14)
|68,554
|66,113
|3.69%
|3
|Miami Dolphins
|2007 (1–15)
|72,185
|69,953
|3.19%
|4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2003 (6–10)
|65,782
|63,966
|2.84%
|5
|Las Vegas Raiders
|2006 (2–14)
|64,982
|63,341
|2.59%
The Least Committed NFL Fanbases:
|Rank
|Team
|Worst Season (& Record)
|Avg. Attendance (Worst Season)
|Avg. Attendance (Season Before)
|% Change in Attendance
|1
|Detroit Lions
|2008 (0–16)
|54,497
|61,304
|-11.10%
|2
|New York Jets
|2020 (2–14)
|71,676
|78,523
|-8.72%
|3
|Buffalo Bills
|2001 (3–13)
|62,872
|68,662
|-8.43%
|4
|Los Angeles Rams
|2009 (1–15)
|55,237
|59,980
|-7.91%
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2002 (2–14)
|58,392
|61,767
|-5.46%
