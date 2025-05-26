Do you remember Karlos Dansby?

Dansby was one of the big signings of Bill Parcels/Jeff Ireland, signaling a change in the Dolphins’ mentality as they looked to get tougher on the defensive side of the ball.

When Dansby left, Miami signed Dannell Ellerbe from the Ravens.

Ellerbe did not work out, as he was a better fit as a bigger defender for an era when the running game was en vogue.

Since then, however, Miami has not invested heavily in its linebackers, and it shows as the defense falters even though it has players like Ndamukong Suh.

Now, it seems as if the Dolphins are reinvesting in the linebacker position.

It started with the signing of David Long Jr. in 2023.

Then came the addition of pro-bowl talent, Jordyn Brooks, in 2024.

While Long Jr.’s play fell off a cliff last year, Brooks showed his potential as a first-round pick in 2020.

He was the centerpiece of a defense that improved as the year went along, and at the age of 27, Brooks is just entering the prime of his career.

Miami also added Tyrel Dodson off waivers in the middle of the year and the former Seahawk proved to be a shrewd addition.

Dodson was re-signed in the off-season and served alongside Brooks in the middle of the Dolphins’ defense to start the year.

The team also brought in Willie Gay Jr. and K.J. Britt as well, and both should serve key functions.

Gay Jr. will be a key rusher from all over the field and can cover tight ends in the middle of the field.

Britt, meanwhile, could serve a big role in obvious run situations and should also be able to come downhill when the team is in its goal-line defense.

Dansby was so good when he was with the team because he could play behind big bodies such as Randy Starks and Paul Soliai.

While Miami’s defensive linemen are very young, the trio of Zeek Biggers, Kenneth Grant, and Jordan Phillips should only improve as the season goes along.

The Miami linebackers also get to play behind Zach Sieler.

That should lead to a resurgence for the second level of Miami’s defense.