The Miami Dolphins are not far removed from their single most anticlimactic season of the Mike McDaniel era. They didn’t even get an opportunity to continue their long-standing status quo of flopping early on in the playoffs, as the Dolphins missed the playoffs in their entirety after they won just eight games all season.

On the bright side, though, injury-prone signal caller Tua Tagovailoa still has many months to get his body right before the 2025 campaign starts up after he missed six games last season. Furthermore, the team’s offensive line has gotten a youthful overhaul, and folks should expect wide receiver Tyreek Hill to have a bounce-back season, assuming he’s still a member of the Dolphins organization.

Still, NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund doesn’t envision the Dolphins enjoying a majorly improved 2025 season over their 2024 season. She has the Dolphins winning fewer than nine games next season (8.3, to be exact) and remaining a mediocre squad record-wise.

The article projects a whopping seven AFC teams to end the season with more wins than the Dolphins. The Baltimore Ravens have the highest projected win total in the conference, with 11.6 victories. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs aren’t far behind the Ravens, with 11.4 and 11.2 projected dubs, respectively.

In addition to the underwhelming win total Frelund projected for Miami, she also gave the team -160 odds to qualify for the playoffs, +550 odds to clinch the AFC East division, +2500 odds to win the AFC and +6,000 odds to win its first Super Bowl in more than 50 years.

While it’s hard to argue that another eight-win season for the Dolphins in the 2025 season isn’t a realistic outcome, especially if Tagovailoa struggles to stay on the field once again, fans will hope that the Dolphins can prove Frelund wrong by winning even more games and ending up with double digits in victories on the campaign.