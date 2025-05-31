With rumors swirling that the Dolphins are going to trade tight end Jonnu Smith in the coming days and weeks, the question remains: How will the Dolphins replace him?

Jonnu had 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Dolphins just can’t say, nah, we don’t need that. We will be fine without a threat in the passing game at the tight end position.

We have heard for years, well, since Mike McDaniel arrived in Miami, that in his style of offense in year 3, the tight end becomes a big factor and will play a larger role. Last year was year 3, and we saw that firsthand.

So, to now trade away a weapon like Smith and have no plan to replace him is head scratching.

Miami also lost backup tight end Durham Smythe in free agency, and the only player they signed at this position in free agency is Pharaoh Brown, who is primarily a run blocker and not a threat in the least bit in the passing game. Since 2022, Brown has had 12, 13, and 7 receptions, respectively, in each season.

Julian Hill, Tanner Conner, and Hayden Rucci are not legitimate starting tight ends in this league at this time, nor are they a threat in the passing game.

The Dolphins must do something to acquire another tight end. There is no debate about that.

Looking at unsigned free agents at this position who are still available, unless you want to bring back Jody Fortson, the market is bone dry.

So, Miami must make another trade to help replace some of the production they are losing with Jonnu.

One name being floated is by former long-time Miami Dolphins reporter, Armando Salguero, is Darnell Washington.

Longtime Dolphins insider Armando Salguero speculates on @937theFan that Darnell Washington could be part of a Jonnu Smith trade package with the Dolphins. Intriguing. pic.twitter.com/axN3cqx3Bz — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 30, 2025

Miami may look to get Washington back from Pittsburgh in a trade for Jonnu. And I’m not sure this helps Miami at this position.

Washington as a run blocker is more than adequate, but the Dolphins already have two guys with a similar style of play to Washington.

Like Brown, Washington is not a threat in the passing game. In his two seasons in the NFL, he had seven receptions in 2024 and only 18 in 2024. He has also only started seven games in each of his seasons with Pittsburgh, and I’m not sure he is ready to come and step in and be a full-time starter.

From a production standpoint, adding Washington does not help replace the loss of Smith and his 88 receptions, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns.

And save me the nonsense that Miami wants to be a run-first team, and the tight end positions aren’t important.

Forty-eight hours ago, before this news broke of Miami trading Jonnu, Dolphins fans were in love with Jonnu Smith and what he did last season on the field. Nobody was concerned with his blocking and wanted his production gone from the team this season.

Another name, Armando Salguero, who floated out there in an article he wrote for Outkick, was trading for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. And before you go, why would Baltimore trade him? Well, the answer is simple.

Andrews is in the final year of his contract and will want a big payday after this season, plus he is coming off a horrible ending to his season with a big drop that ended the Ravens’ playoff run last year.

The Ravens also have Isaiah Likely at tight end, who is also in a contract year and who is FIVE YEARS YOUNGER. Who do you think the Ravens will pay next offseason?

If you said Likely you are correct.

Likely’s production has increased year over year, and he would start for most teams in the NFL. He just happens to be on the one team where he doesn’t.

So, if Miami makes the right offer, it may be able to land someone like Mark Andrews. Of course, Miami would have to extend him and give him a new contract, but that is the cost of acquiring a talented player like Andrews.

There is also chatter in Atlanta that the Falcons are trying to trade Kyle Pitts. I discussed that on the most recent DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, listen below (and subscribe to the channel)

The one thing Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel cannot do is trade Jonnu Smith and then do nothing. Tyreek Hill is recovering from wrist surgery and has a history of off-the-field issues, making him a player who cannot be trusted. Jaylen Waddle is a good player, but having a third legitimate option in the passing game is a must.

So, if they are going to trade Jonnu and overhaul their TE room, they better have a plan to replace him.