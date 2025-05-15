Phins Phorward

Edition #6

It’s time to put those Phins Phorward! Happy NFL schedule release for those that celebrate. The NFL schedule release is just like Christmas morning for football fans.

This year’s schedule is a mixture of high-stakes primetime games, a historic international trip, and a chance for Mike McDaniel’s squad to prove last season’s 8-9 playoff miss was a fluke. With Tua’s health as the X factor and a favorable strength of schedule, the Dolphins’ 2025 lineup offers both opportunity and intrigue. Let’s dive into the highlights, challenges, and what this schedule means for Miami’s playoff hopes.

The NFL loves putting the Dolphins under the bright lights, and 2025 is no exception. Miami landed five primetime games, tying for the second most in franchise history. Kicking off with a Thursday Night Football clash at hated division rival Buffalo in Week 3, followed by a Monday Night Football home tilt against the Jets in Week 4, the Dolphins get early chances to show off their revamped roster on a national stage. Later, they host Baltimore on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, face Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football in Week 15, and cap December with a Sunday Night Football showdown against Cincinnati in Week 16. Three of these primetime games are at home, the most since 2010.

The crown jewel is Week 11’s trip to Madrid, Spain, where the Dolphins play the Washington Commanders at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium. It’s the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Spain, and Miami’s eighth international outing. Facing a rising Commanders team led by Jayden Daniels, this game is a historic milestone and a litmus test against a playoff-caliber squad.

The Dolphins’ schedule sets up for a hot start, with six of their first eight games against 2024 non playoff teams, including winnable matchups at Indianapolis (Week 1), versus New England (Week 2), at Carolina (Week 5), and at Cleveland (Week 7). Five of those eight are on the road, testing Miami’s ability to gel early. A strong September and October could build the confidence needed to tackle a tougher middle stretch.

November is where things get interesting. Back-to-back home games against Baltimore and Buffalo (Weeks 9-10) precede the Madrid trip, forming a stretch that could define Miami’s season. The Dolphins’ late bye in Week 12 offers a breather before a December push featuring home games against New Orleans, Cincinnati, and Tampa Bay, plus road tests at the Jets and Pittsburgh. The finale at New England in Week 18 could carry playoff implications. Miami’s strength of schedule ranks 11th easiest, with opponents posting a .474 win percentage in 2024, so hopefully the Dolphins can capitalize on this.

Everything hinges on Tua. After playing just 11 games in 2024 due to concussions, his durability is Miami’s biggest question mark. The schedule’s early road heavy slate and primetime spotlight demands a healthy Tua to keep pace with the AFC’s elite. With veteran tackle Terron Armstead retired and trade rumors swirling around Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill, the offensive line and secondary face pressure to step up. Rookies like Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea, and new free agent guard James Daniels, must all deliver to anchor the trenches.

If Tua stays upright, the Dolphins could flirt with 10-11 wins. The early schedule favors a 5-3 start, but November’s trio of Ravens, Bills, and Commanders could swing that early momentum the other way. Splitting the Bills series and sweeping the Jets and Patriots are musts to challenge Buffalo’s five-year AFC East reign. Any Tua absence could derail their 2025 season, as was the case last year.

This 2025 schedule is the proving ground for a Dolphins team desperate to shed that “almost there” label. With five primetime matchups, a historic Spain game, and a manageable early slate, Miami has no excuses. Fins fans expect a team that can swim with the AFC’s sharks. The Dolphins’ 2025 story starts right now!

-JP