Phins Phorward

Edition #9

Everybody Loves Achane

It’s about that time to put those Phins Phorward! Let’s continue our Dolphins player spotlight and shine a bright light on the elite running back in the making, De’Von Achane. This dynamic playmaker enters his third NFL season as one of the most electrifying running backs in the league and is poised to solidify his status as a superstar in 2025. The Miami Dolphins’ speedster, drafted in the third round out of Texas A&M in 2023, has already showcased his game-changing potential, blending elite speed with versatile playmaking ability. As the Dolphins’ clear RB1, Achane’s outlook for the 2025 season is brimming with promise and accolades.

In 2024, Achane averaged 17.3 touches and 92.6 total yards per game across 17 games, finishing as a top 10 running back in the league. His efficiency dipped from his rookie year’s jaw-dropping 7.8 yards per carry to 4.6, but his incredible receiving prowess more than compensated. Achane led all running backs with 78 receptions for 572 yards and tied for the league lead with six receiving touchdowns. His 25.4% target rate with Tua Tagovailoa under center highlights his critical role in Miami’s quick-strike passing game.

For 2025, Achane’s outlook hinges on health, quarterback stability, and workload. At 23 years old and entering the third year of his rookie contract, Achane is in his athletic prime. He played all 17 games in 2024, shaking off the “injury-prone” label from his rookie season, where he missed six games due to a shoulder injury and MCL sprain. However, his smaller frame (5’9”, 188 pounds) raises concerns about handling a bell-cow type of workload.

Miami’s offense is tailor-made for Achane’s skill set, though. His ability to line up out wide and run precise routes, evidenced by his second-place ranking in routes run among running backs in 2024, makes him an absolute dual-threat weapon. Projections for 2025 estimate 1,500–1,600 total yards from scrimmage, 80–90 receptions, and 13–15 touchdowns in a full season, assuming Tua stays healthy. Achane’s production definitely dipped last season during Tua’s six-game absence. The Dolphins’ offensive line, which struggled in 2024, remains a concern; however, upgrades through free agency and the draft could boost Achane’s rushing efficiency even more.

Raheem Mostert’s move to the Las Vegas Raiders clears the path for Achane as the definitive lead back. Achane has the potential to be a top-five running back in this league, driven by his explosive playmaking and receiving volume. Achane himself set a goal of 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in 2025. That is definitely ambitious, but I have no doubt in my mind that he has the rare talent to achieve it! The sky’s the limit for this Dolphins legend in the making!

-JP