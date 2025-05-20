Phins Phorward

Edition #7

In Jonnu We Trust

It’s time to put those Phins Phorward! As the 2025 NFL season approaches, I will be highlighting certain players who will be key to the Miami Dolphins’ success.

Tight end Jonnu Smith stands out as a player poised to build on a breakout 2024 campaign. At 30 years old, the former third-round pick from Florida International has finally found his stride in the league, delivering a career-defining performance last season. With his role solidified in one of the league’s most explosive offenses, Smith is ready to capitalize on that momentum heading into the 2025 season.

Jonnu Smith’s NFL career has been a tale of untapped potential and flashes of brilliance. Drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2017, Smith showed some promise early, particularly in 2020, when he posted 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns, showcasing his athleticism and yards after catch (YAC) ability.

However, his two-year stint with the New England Patriots (2021-2022) was underwhelming, as he managed just 55 catches for 539 yards and one touchdown in a crowded offense. A move to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 revitalized his career, where he set then-career highs, with 50 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns, often outshining teammate and first-round pick, Kyle Pitts.

In 2024, Smith signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, a team desperate for production at the tight end position. Under head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense and alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Smith exploded onto the scene out of nowhere, becoming a huge focal point of the passing game.

The 2024 season was a revelation for Jonnu Smith. Despite starting the year as a relative afterthought in a high-powered offense featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Smith emerged as a key weapon, especially in the second half of the season. He finished with 88 receptions for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, setting Miami Dolphins franchise records for receptions and yards by a tight end in a single season. He finished strong with seven touchdowns in the season’s final eight weeks.

Smith became Tua’s safety blanket, recording four games with 10 or more targets. His ability to generate yards after the catch, 61 YAC in a single game against the Patriots, and his red zone dominance with eight touchdowns, made him a matchup nightmare for defenses.

Heading into 2025, Jonnu Smith’s outlook is bright. Smith is now obviously entrenched as the Dolphins’ primary pass-catching tight end, ahead of Durham Smythe, who offers little receiving upside. Miami’s offense, which led the NFL in yardage in 2023, remains potent with Tua at the helm. Smith’s chemistry with Tua, particularly in the red zone, suggests he’ll continue to see plenty of targets.

Jonnu Smith’s 2024 season was a testament to his perseverance and untapped potential. After years of bouncing between teams and roles, he’s found a home in Miami, where his athleticism and YAC ability have made him a cornerstone of the passing game.

As he enters 2025, Smith is a legitimate TE1 in this league with the obvious potential to repeat his top-five production. For Dolphins fans, Smith’s emergence is a bright spot on a team looking to contend. Don’t sleep on Jonnu Smith because he’s proven he can shine when given the chance. I, for one, am looking forward to his career resurgence to continue this season and beyond with the Dolphins.

-JP