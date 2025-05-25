Phins Phorward

Edition #8

Signed Sieler’d & Delivered

Once again, it’s about time to put those Phins Phorward! Let’s continue my Dolphins player spotlight series by shining a light on defensive tackle extraordinaire Mr. Zach Sieler. As the 2025 NFL season looms, all eyes are on the Dolphins’ underrated defensive tackle, a relentless force who has begun solidifying his status as one of the league’s premier interior linemen.

Coming off a stellar 2024 campaign, Sieler is poised to elevate his game even further, anchoring a Dolphins defense that is looking to reclaim its dominance in the AFC East. His blend of grit, versatility, and production makes him a cornerstone for Miami’s playoff aspirations.

Sieler, a 6’6”, 300-pound seventh-round pick from Ferris State in 2018, has defied the odds to become a superstar in the making. In 2024, he earned the Dolphins’ Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award, voted by South Florida media, after a season that saw him rack up 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, 55 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

His 10 sacks ranked second among NFL interior defensive linemen, and he’s the only player at his position to record consecutive seasons with at least 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery since 2000. Sieler’s ability to disrupt both the run and pass games underscores his versatility and elite skill set.

For 2025, Sieler’s outlook is bright but not without some challenges. The departure of Christian Wilkins in 2024 left a void in Miami’s defensive line, and while Sieler actually thrived as the focal point, the Dolphins’ defense struggled at times without a consistent complement.

The team’s 2025 draft strategy targeted a new running mate for Sieler, with massive first-round pick Kenneth Grant looking to clog lanes and eat up blocks to free Sieler up for even more pass-rushing opportunities. This could unlock an even bigger year for Sieler, who will be looking to surpass his interior lineman franchise record of 10 sacks.

Sieler’s role in defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s scheme will be pivotal. In 2023, under Vic Fangio, Sieler transitioned from a gap-occupying role to a gap-shooting disruptor, doubling his career sack total. Weaver’s aggressive, stunt-heavy system should continue to maximize Sieler’s quickness and relentless motor. His ability to bat passes, clog run lanes, and pressure quarterbacks makes him a three-down mainstay.

Off the field, Sieler’s leadership is invaluable. As the reigning team MVP and a vocal presence during OTAs, he’s stepping up as a spokesman for a defense navigating the potential trade of Jalen Ramsey. His work ethic sets the tone for the younger players. With a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension signed in 2023, Sieler is locked in through 2026, providing stability for a Dolphins team with playoff ambitions. At 29, Sieler is in his prime, and 2025 could cement him as a Pro Bowl snub no longer. I expect another dominant season from the man known as “Sack Sieler.”

-JP