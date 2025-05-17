The draft is over. Free agency as well (for the most part). For the Miami Dolphins, the next big transaction will be what happens with the inevitable post-June 1st trade of Jalen Ramsey. Beyond that, it is unlikely anything of significance will happen.

So, offensively, what are the questions about the Dolphins moving forward?

Quarterback

It is safe to assume that Tua won’t play 17 games, which puts backups Zach Wilson and 7th-round draft pick Quin Ewers in a position to get some playtime. The question is, can they keep the offense running? In 2024, the Dolphins’ backups could not run the offense effectively.

Receivers

Indeed, a strong position for the fins with one of the best duos in the league in Hill and Waddle. With Coach McDaniel and General Manager trying to change the culture of this team, will they reel in Hill with all of his off-field drama?

Nick Ikhine was brought over from the Titans to provide a bigger target for Tua. Can he have an impact on this offense?

Offensive Line

This line is definitely improved over the 2024 version. Yes, they lost Terron Armstead, but he missed too many games. Now, the question is whether Patrick Paul, Jeff Daniels, and draft pick Jonah Savaiinaea can protect Tua and open up lanes for the rushing game.

Running Backs

Miami has the speed game down in 2024, but it lacked physicality when it needed it. On short-yard plays, it most often failed. They brought in Alexander Mattison and drafted Ollie Gordon to fix this. Gordon is a tough, beefy back, but an injury held him back last season. Can he rebound?

Tight End

Jonnu Smith had a great season in 2024. He was an excellent target for Dolphins quarterbacks when Hill or Waddle were doubled off or just not open. Julian Hill continued to be a penalty machine. Is Tanner Connor finally ready to get some play time?

Health/Injuries

Miami has had issues with injuries for some years now. Last year, they were near the top of the league in this category. When discussing the team, the statement “if they stay healthy” gets used a lot. Well, they’ve shown this is an area of serious concern and not likely to change. Is the depth at all positions of the offense adequate?

Misc

Will McDaniel finally admit that someone else should be calling the plays? (not likely)

Can they change the culture to the hard-hitting physical team they seem to want to be?

Will cold weather continue to plague this offense?

Does the narrative of not beating good teams continue?

Regardless, there are 111 days until Sept 4th when we find the answers to these questions.