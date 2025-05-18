When Quinn Ewers entered the NFL Draft, there were high hopes that he would be drafted in Rounds 3 or 4. He ended up being selected in Round 7.

And once that happened, reports came out that Ewers had a chance to stay in college, enter the transfer portal and make $8 million this upcoming season.

While the school that offered him that money was a mystery, the $8 million amount seemed incorrect (and it was). But it was confirmed that Ewers had very big NIL deals, including one that was extremely large.

Well, now we know which school made Ewers a big offer, and it’s kind of ironic.

Ewers turned down $4 million in NIL from the University of Miami.

Why is it ironic?

Because the Dolphins drafted Ewers, so he was going to end up in Miami this season one way or another!

But don’t feel bad for Quinn Ewers over the lost money. On Friday, Ewers signed an exclusive autograph trading-card deal with Panini.

Mike Florio reports that Ewers will make $3 million with this deal alone. Factor in his NFL salary, and he will make roughly the same or more than he would have if he had transferred to the Miami Hurricanes.

After his 2023 season, many believed Ewers would be a first-round draft pick, some even saying the top half of round one.

Fans of some NFL teams were even chanting the mantra “DON’T WIN FOR QUINN” in the vein of “Suck for Luck” and “Tank for Tua.”

But in the 2024 season, in which Quinn threw for 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, he was sidetracked at times by injuries, and he didn’t live up to the hype surrounding him entering this past season.

Now, Quinn enters the NFL, joining the Miami Dolphins as a 7th-round draft pick, with no pressure on him for the first time in his life and no expectations put on him.

Quinn is allowed to play football and will have to earn his spot. Nothing will be given to him.

In Miami, his best-case scenario is to win the #3 QB job this year and sit behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson this season.

In the long term, he could possibly supplant Wilson, who is only on a one-year deal as the backup quarterback. If Tua’s injuries continue to sideline him as they do most seasons, he will have an opportunity for more.

But more won’t be expected, and that pressure will not be on his shoulders.

For now, he is just another 7th-round draft pick trying to earn his keep in the NFL.