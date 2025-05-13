Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas visited with the Miami Dolphins last week in Miami Gardens. The Dolphins did make an offer but the two sides did not come to terms.

Douglas is in Seattle today visiting with the Seahawks.

Rasul Douglas is the name being linked to Miami. He is about to turn 30 and is durable, but his passer rating against last season was 123.7, and I am guessing that is why Buffalo was more than happy to let him walk and not re-sign him.

The Dolphins, though, need a lot of help in the secondary at this time. They have lost all four starters, or will when they trade Jalen Ramsey in the coming weeks, which is a foregone conclusion.

Per source, Rasul Douglas quietly visited Dolphins headquarters last week. Miami made an offer but the sides did not come to terms. He’s visiting Seattle today; to be determined if he signs there. Miami’s inquiry into veteran corners continues. https://t.co/7uOAATftWu — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 13, 2025

Barry went on to say that, from his sources, the Dolphins are adamant that 2023 second-round draft pick Cam Smith should be better than he’s shown.

The Dolphins remain adamant that Cam Smith, as a talented former second-rounder, should be better than he’s shown and they’ve essentially ordered him to be better. (Funny wording, but that’s what it is.) When I asked about cut K. Fuller, Grier said nothing about possible return. https://t.co/kmbIUnFYbC — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 13, 2025

It appears the Dolphins are still holding out hope that Cam will fill one of the starting roles in 2025.

If that is the Dolphins’ plan of attack, I think it is a very dangerous game they are playing. Cam has shown nothing since entering the NFL and has been constantly injured.

I am sure Miami will add a veteran cornerback as a free agent, but unless either they or Douglas has a change of heart, it may not be Rasul Douglas.