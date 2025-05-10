The Carolina Panthers recently released defensive linebacker/edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.



Is he a fit for the Miami Dolphins?



The Houston Texans drafted Clowney first overall in the 2014 NFL draft. He played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks and received the prestigious “Ted Hendricks” award. Hendricks is a Hall of Fame linebacker who last played for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders.



Clowney is 32 years old, but by his admission, he has plenty left in the tank.



Clowney has not lived up to the hype he received in college, but he is a three-time Pro Bowler who could bolster the Dolphins’ defensive trenches.



He is a terrific complement to current edge Chop Robinson and helps in a rotational role with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb as they return from injuries.



He would also be instrumental in freeing up the interior defensive linemen, such as Zach Sieler, and newly drafted Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers, to collapse the middle of the opponent’s offensive line, the most vulnerable area for a quarterback.



In his last full season, when Clowney played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, he recorded 9.5 sacks and 40 tackles, nine for loss.



In 2024, Clowney played for the Panthers and was credited with 5.5 sacks and 42 tackles in fourteen games.



If he stayed with the Panthers, Clowney would have earned 10 million dollars, but that number would likely be the top end since he was released.



General Manager Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins will have competition if they pursue Clowney, including from a team such as the Detroit Lions.



With the Lions poised for a Super Bowl run in 2025, Chris Grier must be significantly competitive to acquire Clowney.



It is worth it.





