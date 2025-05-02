The Miami Dolphins will not be able to trade Jalen Ramsey easily. In his latest SI column this week, NFL Insider Albert Breer discussed all of the issues and hurdles making this a difficult situation for the Dolphins.

I think the Los Angeles Rams would love to have him. The money is the issue for the Rams and any other potential suitor, and the Miami Dolphins who are trying to move him as well. He’s due $25.1 million this year, and all but $865,000 of it is fully guaranteed. At this point of the offseason, very few teams have the cash in the budget or room on the cap to take that salary on. In a special circumstance, you might make it work. But as good as Ramsey still is, I don’t know that there are many teams that would look at acquiring him in that way.

So, it appears the Dolphins will have to pay a large chunk of Ramsey’s salary (ie eat more dead money) just to move him and get any draft pick in return.

Because the contract is so challenging to move and difficult for any team to take on, the draft pick Miami would get in return most likely will not be a great one. I would expect Miami to get a fifth-round pick or later back for Ramsey.

At best, Miami may be able to get a conditional pick, which moves up to a higher round should Ramsey meet playing time criteria.

Ramsey only played in 27 games for the Dolphins and had five interceptions during that time.

The Dolphins’ secondary right now is in shambles, with Miami losing all four starters from last season. This offseason, they have added Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis at the safety position. They have yet to add a cornerback and will now depend on Cam Smith, Storm Duck, and Kader Kohou as well as any rookies they add at that position. They used two fifth round draft picks on a cornerback and a safety but not much of either is expected from them this season.

With Ramsey soon to be gone, the cornerback position is up there with the defensive line as the biggest need on this team right now, heading into the 2025 season. I would expect Miami to look to add a veteran, unsigned cornerback on the open market still.

Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Mike Hilton, and CJ Henderson are still available players on the market whom Miami may target.