Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Dolphins are in touch with two veteran cornerbacks. Asante Samuel Jr. and Rasul Douglas.

Douglas rejected a contract offer from the Dolphins earlier this month when he was in for a visit, and Samuel is recovering from neck surgery he had in April. Per Jackson, the Dolphins have not made a contract offer to Samuel or brought him in for a visit.

NEW: Per source, the Dolphins have reached out on free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., while maintaining dialogue with another proven vet corner. Where things standhttps://t.co/PeIAreMZFi

Samuel Jr is a former 2nd-round pick in the 2021 draft by the LA Chargers who was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He has played his entire career with the Chargers, playing in 50 games, starting 47 of them.

In 2024, though, Samuel only played in 4 games.

He was placed on IR after four games with a shoulder injury.

There have been reports that his shoulder injury is something that may get worse over time and never be the same as it was prior to the injury. Samuel also had neck surgery a few weeks back in April.

In the four games he did play last year, his overall PFF score was 59.3, and he had a coverage grade of 58.6, both on the low end of cornerbacks.

Prior to last season’s injury, Samuel had been durable and didn’t miss many, if any, games, but this latest injury may be one that plagues him the rest of his career.

Douglas will be 31 in August and is a 2017 3rd-round pick by the Eagles. He has since played for the Panthers, Raiders, Texans, Cardinals, Packers, and Bills.

He has a wealth of experience, having played in 120 games and started 80 of them. Last season, in 2024 for the Bills, Douglas started and played in 15 games. He had no interceptions and 58 tackles.

In 2023, Douglas split time between the Packers and the Bills. In only nine games with the Bills, in which he started 8, Douglas had four interceptions. In 7 games with the Packers in 2023, in which Douglas started all seven, he had one interception.

Douglas has 19 interceptions and 441 tackles in 120 games for his career.

If you are into PFF numbers, Douglas had a 59.2 overall grade as a cornerback, ranking 132 out of 222 corners. He also had a 58.9 coverage grade, ranking 127 out of 222 corners.

Douglas played 891 total snaps, and 493 were pass coverage snaps. His passer rating allowed was 123.7, and he allowed 40 receptions.