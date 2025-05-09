The NFL schedule will be released next Wednesday, and all of the international games will be announced on Tuesday. But, some leaks are coming out and one is that Miami will play Washington in Spain Week 11 next season.

The Twitter account @OzzyNFL, which breaks schedule news before the NFL makes it official, is reporting that it will be the Washington Commanders as the road team when Miami is the home team next season in Madrid, Spain.

Per Ozzy, Tampa Bay and Cincinnati were also in consideration. For months, it was believed that the Bengals would be Miami’s opponent in Spain, but apparently something happened to change that should this leak be true.

One can assume that, because this is the first regular-season game in Spain and such a spotlight game for the league, they wanted a marquee quarterback and superstar in the game, and to put the spotlight on Jayden Daniels to showcase him to the world.

The #Bengals and #Buccaneers were in serious consideration to serve as the visiting team in Madrid, but ultimately the NFL decided to send Jayden Daniels and the Commanders to the Bernabeu. The young star makes his global debut in Spain’s inaugural NFL game. https://t.co/23mLTSpw7d — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 9, 2025

Last season, the Commanders went to the NFC Championship game, where they lost to the Eagles. They are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFL, and many expect them to be in the hunt to win a Super Bowl in 2025.

They have made some big additions this offseason to improve, trading for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel in moves they hope will elevate their offense as they continue to build around their young superstar quarterback.

Miami is in a bit of a rebuilding phase, having lost all four starters in its secondary and two-thirds of its starting defensive line. The Dolphins will be counting on numerous rookies and second-year players to step up into larger roles and take on more responsibility this upcoming season.