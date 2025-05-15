Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, “there’s more interest in Jalen Ramsey than people realize.”

Per Schefter, a trade could be announced in June, or if a trade happens before June 1st, it would just be announced then but it wouldn’t be processed until after June 1st for salary cap reasons.

Just a week or so back, Armando Salguero of Outkick.com reported that the Miami Dolphins have spoken to the Atlanta Falcons, LA Rams, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and others regarding a Jalen Ramsey trade.

Per Salguero, the problem isn’t the draft compensation, as Miami has come to terms with getting a 5th-round pick in return; it is the dead money Miami has to eat in a deal trading Ramsey. A post-June 1st deal would save Miami $10 million in cap savings over a pre-June 1st trade, but that is still a hefty number Miami will have to swallow.

“And between the Dolphins and the Ramsey camp, the teams that have been contacted are, well, most of the league,” Salguero wrote. “Ramsey wants to be on a winner. “The Dolphins have talked to the Rams, Falcons, Lions, Commanders, Eagles and others. “The problem here is not draft compensation. Ramsey, if traded, may go for a fifth-round pick or thereabouts. “The issue is the $25.2 million Miami would have to swallow in dead cap if the trade happens before June 1. “So any team wanting to make this trade now might be asked to provide the Dolphins with some cap relief on that number. “A post-June 1 trade would result in nearly $10 millon in cap savings for the Dolphins but, obviously, finding a trade partner then might be tougher than doing it now. “One way a trade doesn’t happen at all? Ramsey takes a pay cut from Miami. One NFL source said it’s the reason he’s on the market in the first place – which is odd because the Dolphins gave him a raise just prior to last season.”

Ramsey only played in 27 games for the Dolphins and had five interceptions during that time.