The Miami Dolphins have built a reputation over the past couple of seasons as a team with a few players who perform near the top of their positions across the league. Despite this, and a combination of explosive offensive moments and strong defensive performances, the Dolphins continue to fall short when it matters most, often derailed by injuries to key players and a lack of consistency.

Now, entering the 2025 offseason, friction between head coach Mike McDaniel and veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey is beginning to raise serious questions about the direction of the franchise.

According to multiple sources around the league, Ramsey and McDaniel are no longer aligned on several key issues. While neither party has gone public with the disagreement, it’s clear the relationship has cooled significantly. As a result, trade rumors involving Ramsey have begun to circulate, creating a potential shake-up just two years after the Dolphins acquired him from the Rams in a major deal.

One intriguing possibility is that bringing back veteran cornerback Xavien Howard could help repair the situation.

Howard, a former cornerstone of the Dolphins’ secondary, was released following the 2023 season and spent the 2024 campaign as a free agent. Though he’s been away from the field, Howard’s leadership and experience still carry some weight in Miami. A reunion with Howard, who had a strong rapport with Ramsey during their time together, could not only strengthen a thinning secondary but also help bridge the personal disconnect between Ramsey and McDaniel.

But even if Howard isn’t the solution, the Dolphins must address major roster needs this offseason. The team must sign at least one more offensive lineman to better protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose health remains one of the franchise’s biggest concerns. Defensively, another edge rusher is essential to support the return of Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and the young 2nd year players, Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara.

In the secondary, Miami’s depth has become a growing concern following several departures, and with Jalen Ramsey’s future now in question, the situation is even more pressing. Regardless of whether the front office brings back Xavien Howard, adding another cornerback is essential. A reunion with Howard could serve a dual purpose: addressing a key need on the field while also helping to restore leadership and stability within the locker room.

This offseason will be pivotal in shaping the Dolphins’ immediate future. Whether the team chooses to double down on its current core or take steps toward reshaping the roster, how they handle the Jalen Ramsey situation and their moves to strengthen key positions could ultimately determine the fate of their Super Bowl window. The next few weeks will define their strategy and set the tone for the team’s long-term success. With a mix of talented players and critical decisions on the horizon, the Dolphins have a crucial opportunity to either solidify their place as contenders or risk falling short once again.