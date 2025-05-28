Well, Tyreek Hill was at it again this past Memorial Day weekend.



Tyreek vows again to achieve over 2,000 receiving yards in 2025.



This comment struck me as very bothersome and reflects Tyreek’s consistent attitude and self-over the team.



As Dolphins Talk CEO/Owner Mike Oliva expressed during a recent podcast, it is excellent if an individual player’s goals align with the team’s goals.



However, individual goals are not team goals.



Let’s review a perfect example of an unselfish player from 2025.



Saquon Barkley had rushed for 2,005 yards in 2025 heading into the final game against the New York Giants.



Should Barkley have played that game, he had an excellent chance to break Eric Dickerson‘s rushing record of 2,105 yards.



Yet, he didn’t play that final game and didn’t fight it, attempting to chase the record.



Saquon Barkley is the definition of an unselfish player.



And if you have a group of unselfish players, the team will be successful.



Reviewing the recent Super Bowl winners, we see that these Championship teams were singularly focused on winning as a team.



The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a few examples.



Tyreek Hill has his agenda, and even if we consider his lofty goal of 2,000 receiving yards for the season admirable, it is selfish because he did not tie it to a team goal.



A team goal is sorely needed in Miami, such as winning a playoff game and, at the minimum, coming close to competing with the Buffalo Bills.



Let’s also consider that Tyreek Hill’s future with the Miami Dolphins after the 2025 season is seemingly tentative.



Tyreek’s comments signal to me that he is preparing to continue earning his lofty salary elsewhere.



The more success he has in 2025, the more marketable he will be.



That reflects “me” and not “us.”