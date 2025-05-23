Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post recently wrote a great article about everything the Dolphins are doing this offseason to build chemistry and do some team bonding.

And while in theory and on paper, it’s all great. I mean it can’t hurt, right?

I do wonder if chemistry and team bonding are something you can force to happen?

In my opinion, there is that “organic” element to having a great team and that locker room chemistry that can’t be created through activities and such.

For instance, this offseason, the Dolphins’ Tight End room did a group dinner for some team bonding.

The defensive line went out and played paintball together for team bonding.

On the other hand, the offensive line went and took a Pilates class in a team bonding effort.

We also got the report that Tyreek Hill took all of the wide receivers out for dinner as well.

Again, this is all great.

But will it work?

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane said, “We are trying to build Chemistry.”

And Miami Dolphins tight ends coach Jon Embree said,

“We’re doing more team events,” Embree said. “(Coach) Mike (McDaniel) has set more time for us as coaches to do stuff with our players.”

and

“I feel like we’re closer as a team,” Dolphins assistant head coach Jon Embree said during offseason workouts. “I felt like last year we were more of a roster than a team. This year the feeling I’m getting out of us is more of team, the comradery, guys doing stuff together.”

So the coaches and players are trying, and I give them credit, but I don’t know if you can force this to work.

To me, a team is a reflection of its head coach, and Mike McDaniel, for all of the positives he brings to the table, there are a lot of negatives, and I think being a leader of a team is a weak spot for him.

While paintball and pilates are great, a head coach who cracks the whip, is a teacher, not a friend, and is respected, will go a long way in fixing the Dolphins’ culture and chemistry issues.