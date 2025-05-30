Earlier today, news came out from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Miami had undergone discussions about trading Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, and that was met with uproar from Dolphins fans.

The 2024 season was a bitter disappointment for Miami fans; however, Jonnu Smith was one of the few bright spots, leading the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns while earning his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. He was truly everything Dolphins fans could’ve asked for when they signed him to a two-year, $8,400,000 contract.

Now, let’s get to why I’m in favor of trading the Pro Bowl tight end. First of all, let’s compare him to the elite tight ends in the NFL. George Kittle, Brock Bowers & Trey McBride all played a minimum of 85% of the snaps in the games they were active, Jonnu Smith played a total of 55%. There’s a reason for that: Smith is a one-dimensional player for Miami, and that’s fine at the current cost, but he’s entering his age-30 season in the NFL, and paying an aging part-time tight end isn’t what I’d consider to be a savvy decision.

Additionally, Miami’s offense underwent a major transformation last year. In 2023 and 2024, the offense was built on quick 15-yard in-breakers to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Last year, those were practically non-existent as defenses seemingly caught up to Miami’s style of play. The biggest beneficiary of this change was Jonnu Smith as Miami began relying more on quick screens. To Smith’s credit, he’s among the NFL’s best tight ends with the ball in his hands, due to his elite athleticism and ability to break tackles. However, I’m not sure a player whose primary production relies on having plays specifically drawn up for him is a guy you should be paying and prioritizing in your roster construction.

This is why I’m not against a potential trade. If Pittsburgh or any other potential suitor offers up a third or even a fourth-round pick for Smith, I’d be inclined to accept said offer. However, if the offer is a sixth or even a seventh-round pick, I’d prefer Smith remain a member of the Dolphins for the final year of his contract. Either way, losing him will be a tough pill to swallow as he’s a skilled player who became a fan favorite last year, but as I stated, it may be the wise business decision for Miami going forward.