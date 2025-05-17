In 2023, the Miami Dolphins rushed for 2,308 yards with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane leading the charge. The rushing totals dropped to 1,795 yards in 2024 with essentially the same running backs.



In 2025, three late games—at New York, Pittsburgh, and New England—have the potential to be played in the cold. The Dolphins must run the ball to be competitive in these games.



During the free agency period and the subsequent draft, the Dolphins added two starting-caliber offensive linemen, James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea, to strengthen the trenches up front.



Reinforcements were sorely needed after the departure of center Connor Williams and guard Robert Hunt.

Aaron Brewer was a good addition at center, but the Dolphins failed to fill the guard position.



The Dolphins also added reinforcements at running back to complement De’Von Achane and second-year player Jaylen Wright.



Alexander Mattison and Ollie Gordon II add a physical presence to the existing backfield and are expected to fill the void Raheem Mostert left.



However, the driver of the success of the rushing game in 2025 will be the offensive line.



Yet, coach Mike McDaniel has not been sufficiently committed to the run and is a pass-happy coach in his play calls, favoring speed and finesse over physicality and strength.



And who can blame him?



The early success of the passing game when Tua Tagovailoa is on the field, throwing to a healthy Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, cannot be underestimated.



Yet, once the more talented NFL defenses figured out how to stop the Dolphins’ passing game, McDaniel had no answers.



And the most hopeful of the previous few seasons, 2023, fizzled badly in the winter months of November and December.



The Miami Dolphins needed a punishing running game but lacked the necessary talent or commitment to run the ball.



Should second-year player Patrick Paul find success at left tackle and James Daniels return to 100% after his 2024 injury, with Aaron Brewer, a welcome addition at center, guard Jonah Savaiinaea, and tackle Austin Jackson (should he remain healthy), the Dolphins are expected to showcase a more physical and punishing style of offense.



The rushing game should dramatically improve in 2025 if the offensive line stays healthy, Mike McDaniel commits more to running the ball, and the additions to the running back room successfully complement De’Von Achane’s skills.