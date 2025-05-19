The Miami Dolphins have had a productive offseason on the margins. Both their offense and defense gained much-needed size and physicality, and there are several positions where they can extract surplus value.

However, arguably their two most talented players are on the outs. Miami recently granted Jalen Ramsey permission to seek a trade, and Tyreek Hill has been caught in his own trade speculation since his controversial quotes following a Week 18 loss.

Both of these have seemingly come to a head. Ramsey has been heavily linked to the Rams, and Hill is making it known that he’s in a different place mentally. When asked for his top five quarterbacks, the once-staunch Tua Tagovailoa defender omitted the Dolphins’ signal caller from the list.

Is this some big deal in a vacuum? No. However, for Mike McDaniel’s regime, it’s another papercut for a group that’s been ravaged by them.

The team has had ABILITY. Their top end talent is among the best in the league. However, they’ve been missing three more important words ending in the same letters: availability, sustainability, and accountability.

The first two have largely been worked on this off-season. The roster has gotten younger and healthier while acquiring talented scheme fits to fill some of their package-specific roles.

The last one, however, remains to be seen. Accountability comes through practice, and largely, starts with the team leaders. When the team’s most productive player over the last three seasons is posting hints about leaving, it doesn’t bode well for the diligence and focus of others.

Where do they go from here?

The best move now seems to be adopting a team-wide culture. As multiple players said in their exit interviews, everyone must be held to the same standard.

With a player like Tyreek Hill, that may be a difficult move. However, it’s possible that it not only leads to a healthier locker room, but a more sustainable offense in the long term as Mike McDaniel adapts to not having his best weapon.