We know that the Miami Dolphins’ current roster sorely needs reinforcement at both cornerback and safety.



We won’t know until we begin off-season workouts whether there is a gem in this year’s undrafted free agent (UFA) class who can contribute to the defensive backfield.



As we get close to rookie camp, when the drafted rookies, in addition to the UFAs signed by the team, report to the Dolphins, let’s review the Dolphins’ recent UFAs who made their 53-man roster and some of whom contributed significant playing time.



The Dolphins have had UFAs make their final roster in several positions. The most recognizable names include tight end Julian Hill (remains a contributor), guard Robert Jones (who signed with the Cowboys this offseason), running back Chris Brooks (who signed with the Green Bay Packers), and defensive tackle Brandon Pili (who has since been waived).



However, the most successful contributors over the past several years have been in the defensive backfield.



Nik Needham, cornerback, signed with the Miami Dolphins as a UFA in 2019 and had several productive seasons as a strong contributor to the defensive backfield. Of course, general manager Chris Grier let him walk this offseason, and Needham is now with the Cleveland Browns.



This is the same Chris Grier who is desperately trying to recruit cornerbacks for the current roster.



Ethan Bonner, cornerback, signed with the Miami Dolphins as a UFA in 2023, remains with the team, and has primarily contributed to special teams.



Storm Duck, a cornerback and UFA signed by the Dolphins in 2024, performed at a high level and played several games in 2024. He will compete in the 2025 offseason for one of the open cornerback slots, yet he remains inexperienced and a questionable starter.



Cornerback Kader Kohou, signed by the Dolphins as a free agent in 2022, was the most productive contributor in the recent UFA classes. Kohou, entering his fourth season with the Dolphins, will also compete for one of the starting cornerback positions in 2025.



Chris Grier appears to have gotten lucky signing UFAs for the defensive backfield, who have been significant contributors.



It remains to be seen if he gets lucky again in 2025, but this would be a good year to find another Kader Kohou.



