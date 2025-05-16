It is that time of year again when all thirty-two teams find out when they will play their opponents in the upcoming season. The 2025 season is not like any ordinary season for the Miami Dolphins. They will begin the year on the road against the Indianapolis Colts and end the year against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Speaking of Drake Maye and the Pats, the Dolphins will host them for their week two home opener, at 1 pm. As always, I have three reasons as to why I made my prediction, and I will also come up with a way they can finish higher than my official prediction, especially after winning only eight games in 2024. So, without further ado, let us take a “Deep End Dive” into the 2025 season for the Miami Dolphins.

My Official Prediction: 11-6

There are a variety of factors as to why I am saying the Dolphins will win eleven games this season. I am always thinking ahead, especially in the past three seasons, where if they were healthy, they could have fought for the division title, especially in 2023, where the Buffalo Bills essentially tried to hand them their first AFC East title since 2008. Still, the Bills snatched it from them in the last game of the 2023 season. The main reason I gave them an eleven-win prediction is IF everyone is healthy, especially after their bye week, after the Madrid game against Jayden Daniels and the up-and-coming Washington Commanders. Then, four of their last five games are all against either cold-weather teams or playoff teams, something the Miami Dolphins struggled with in the last few years.

Injury Bug

The Dolphins have struggled with injuries since the 2022 season, and they have not been one hundred percent at all when it matters most. They basically get hurt, especially Tua, at the worst possible time, whether it is Tua getting hurt against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football in 2022, or the same against the Bills in 2024, both of which caused him to do the fencing gesture with his hands. The one against the Bengals was far worse than the one against the Bill,s even though he did miss some significant time. Then, Bradley Chubb tears his ACL in 2023 and misses all of 2024, and then Jaelan Phillips tears his Achilles. The key players on this team just have not been able to stay healthy a big reason as to why my prediction is eleven wins and not higher than it. I am very worried that injuries will happen, and they will not be able to recover from it, just like the season that could have been, that being 2024.

Tough End To Their Schedule

The Dolphins, like I mentioned before, have four of their last five games against either playoff teams last season or cold-weather teams. Something that the Dolphins just have not fared well in since 2022. It is not just the end of their schedule, I also mentioned the Madrid game against a tough Commanders team as well as the Sunday Night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then they have a Thursday Night game against their division rival, the Buffalo Bills, followed by another week nine against another most valuable player candidate in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. They have a tough schedule against some quality opponents, so if they want to go higher than eleven wins, they need to go out there and ball out.

Cold Weather Shivers

This is a narrative that the national media likes to bash the Dolphins on every chance they get, and personally, I believe that until they can go on the road and beat someone in their barn, the narrative will always be what it is. That is, the Miami Dolphins cannot play in cold weather. The reality is what Chris Grier said, most likely, which is self-inflicted wounds that plague the team. If they simply had a game plan for each cold-weather game, they would likely win those games or at least put up a better fight. Anytime they go to Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Foxborough, or East Rutherford, they always have self-inflicted wounds with no game plan. If they simply had a plan for each cold game, they would fare much better, especially against the Bills, who are the team everyone in the AFC East is trying to beat. Not to mention the Dolphins play with three other cold-weather teams in their division. If they could kill this narrative, they would be a much better football team and not a team that can only play in warm weather. This is my third and final reason as to why my prediction is eleven wins.

How Can They Improve On My Prediction

The Dolphins simply need to play better football while staying as close to healthy as possible. If they can do that, they will likely win twelve to fourteen games and easily win the division for the first time since 2008 and get that home playoff game that I have desperately wanted this team to get so the fans can experience one for the first time for some of them in their lives in person. I have only been a fan since 2014, and the last time the Dolphins had a home playoff game was 2008 when they won the AFC East. If they want us to support them at Hard Rock Stadium instead of on the road, they have to earn it.

The Dolphins’ 2025 Season Prediction in Conclusion

In conclusion, the Dolphins’ 2025 season has the potential, just like any year under this current regime. As long as they stay healthy and avoid severe injuries, they will win more games. Then win those tough games on their schedule on the road in the cold and against playoff-caliber teams. Lastly, getting over the cold-weather narrative and fixing those self-inflicted wounds that Chris Grier mentioned at the end of the season press conference after the 2024 season. Eleven wins are definitely doable, but they can get more than eleven wins if they stay healthy and do the things that I touched up on. That is something that, just like anything with this team, we will have to wait and see how everything plays out in 2025.