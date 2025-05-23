When the Dolphins re-signed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg this offseason, it was head-scratching to say the least. Liam, a high 2nd round pick in 2021, hasn’t lived up to where he was drafted or the hype he had coming into the NFL.

To put it nicely, he has struggled mightily for four seasons.

He has bounced around and played some time at all five offensive line positions, and his performance has gone from bad to worse with each position change.

But, ok, the powers in charge of the Miami Dolphins decided to re-sign Liam this offseason and have him compete for a backup offensive line position.

Many don’t agree with the decision, but it is what it is at this point.

Then Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry spoke to the media on Wednesday, and I feel like I am living in a bizarro world now, and a major rewriting of history is taking place on Liam.

David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel was at the media session, and the quote from Barry regarding Liam is;

“He’s a glue in the room,” Barry said. “Does an unbelievable job with the whole room, doing an unbelievable job with younger players. He’s a leader by nature in terms of how to do the standard of work. He can play a lot of different positions, has multiplicity, and I think that’s very important.”

Wait what?

Glue in the room? Unbelievable job with the younger player? A Leader? He can play a lot of positions.

Yeah, he can play a lot of positions badly!

And calling him a glue guy essentially? Really? REALLY! REALLY!!!!

Liam spends more time on the ground with his face in the dirt than the landscapers outside the Dolphins’ training facility.

I can live with Liam being re-signed for a depth piece, but don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.

Liam is a glue guy who has all of this value as a leader who can play multiple positions.

Liam has failed at all five positions he has played for Miami, which is why no teams wanted him as a free agent, and he re-signed for little money with Miami.

We have video proof of Liam’s poor play. Four years of it!

This isn’t a “theory” or a “we need to wait and see” type of situation.

We lived it. We saw it. We got the t-shirt for living through it.

The guy can’t play. Period.

I don’t expect assistant coaches to throw players under the bus to the media, but also don’t insult our intelligence.

Liam is who he is.

Probably a very lovely person, but a bad football player.

If Liam Eichenberg were any good, Miami wouldn’t be trading their 2nd round pick and a 3rd and 4th round pick to move up in Round 2 of last month’s draft to take a guard to start over Liam.

Liam is a member of the Dolphins in 2025. He will lock up a roster spot easily because of Miami’s lack of depth on the offensive line.

But don’t blow smoke up the fan’s fannies with this Liam Eichenberg praise.

We know who Liam is, and no word salad and spin will change that.