Each year, there are a handful of players who slip through the cracks and end up being undrafted.

For the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL, these players could be major contributors down the line.

Just look at Kader Kohou.

Kohou went undrafted out of Texas A&M Commerce in 2022 and quickly became a staple in the Dolphins’ secondary as a primary nickel corner.

Heading into 2025, Kohou will be one of the more reliable players in the team’s defensive unit.

Switching onto the offensive side of the ball, there is Andrew Meyer, who figures to compete for a spot along the interior of the team’s offensive line.

See, there is precedent.

After the 2025 draft, Miami added a slew of wide receivers, but one particularly stands out.

That is Theo Wease.

Wease began his career as a highly-touted recruit in high school who signed with Oklahoma in 2019 where he had 64 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 36 games.

He transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2023 campaign, and in his final season last year, he racked up 60 receptions for 884 yards and four touchdowns.

His 60 receptions were the fifth most in the SEC last season.

Wease was also was one of the most consistent wideouts in the league as he had at least three receptions in 11 different games.

While Wease is coming to the NFL a little older than most rookies at 24 years old, he still has time to show that he can be the dynamic player that he was supposed to be coming out of high school.

Miami even thinks s,o too.

They guaranteed Wease $230,000 when he was added as a UDFA, signifying that there is a strong chance he makes the roster as the fifth or possibly sixth, wideout.

Even if he does not make the 53-man roster, there is a good possibly that big investment helps him land on the practice squad.

Should Miami trade Tyreek Hill, Wease would be one of the first players looking to take some of those reps.

Theo Wease.

Remember his name this training camp.