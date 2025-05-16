The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL season with several players poised for significant fantasy production. After an 8-9 record last season, Miami has retooled through the draft and free agency, creating multiple opportunities for DFS players to capitalize on value across the roster. Key fantasy contributors range from established stars to emerging sleepers, with matchup-dependent options that could deliver tournament-winning performances throughout the season.

De’Von Achane: Miami’s Premier Fantasy Running Back

De’Von Achane stands as Miami’s premier fantasy option heading into 2025. Ranked as the RB4 in overall fantasy rankings, Achane demonstrated elite production last season, averaging 17.3 touches and 92.6 total yards per game. His dependency on quarterback play cannot be overstated-Achane averaged 22.5 fantasy points per game with Tagovailoa under center compared to just 8.7 points without him. This stark contrast makes monitoring Tua’s health essential for DFS managers considering Achane in their lineups, particularly in home games where Miami’s warm climate favors his explosive style.

Tyreek Hill: Big-Play Potential in Tournament Formats

Tyreek Hill remains an elite vertical threat despite showing statistical regression in 2024. After two dominant seasons where he averaged over 100 yards per game with target rates above 30%, Hill slipped in the fantasy rankings but still commands respect as WR15 in projections. His big-play potential makes him particularly valuable in tournament formats where ceiling outweighs floor considerations.

Jaylen Waddle: Mid-Tier Option with Upside

Jaylen Waddle presents an intriguing mid-tier option with considerable upside. Projected for 73.5 receptions and approximately 950 yards in 2025, Waddle has demonstrated flashes of excellence without consistent production. His role as the “sacrificial X” receiver limits his overall ceiling, but creates value opportunities in games where Miami projects to trail and increase passing volume.

Sleeper Picks: Malik Washington and Ollie Gordon II

For sleeper considerations, rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington deserves attention, particularly in return-yardage leagues. The Virginia product impressed during preseason with 28.4 yards per kickoff return and 8.4 yards per punt return. Washington could develop into a viable flex option if he secures offensive snaps alongside his special teams duties.

Another late-round rookie, Ollie Gordon II, brings power running previously missing from Miami’s backfield. The Oklahoma State product and 2023 Doak Walker Award winner led college football with 1,732 rushing yards and offers goal-line potential at 226 pounds. Gordon’s physical style complements Achane’s explosiveness, creating touchdown-dependent value in favorable matchups.

Backup QB Consideration

Backup quarterback Zach Wilson represents a deeper consideration given Tagovailoa’s injury history-11 missed games across 2022 and 2024. Wilson’s mobility and arm strength could translate well in coach Mike McDaniel’s system if pressed into service.

Miami’s Favorable Schedule and Offensive Line Impact

Schedule analysis suggests targeting Dolphins offensive weapons against weaker defenses like Carolina (Week 5) and division rival New England. Miami’s favorable strength of schedule (11th-easiest with opponents averaging a .474 win percentage in 2024) creates multiple opportunities for fantasy production.

The improved offensive line featuring second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea should benefit the entire offense, while first-round selection Kenneth Grant anchors a revitalized defensive front that could make the Dolphins DST streamable against turnover-prone quarterbacks.

Key Matchups and DFS Strategy for Dolphins Players

With five primetime games plus an international matchup in Madrid against Washington, the Dolphins will feature prominently in DFS showdowns throughout 2025. Success will ultimately depend on identifying which Miami playmakers to deploy based on matchups, weather conditions, and most crucially, the health status of Tua Tagovailoa.