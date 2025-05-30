Two years ago, the Miami Dolphins were referred to as the greatest show on surf, a reference to the Los Angeles Rams’ greatest show on turf, as both teams had prolific offenses. It felt like Miami could score on any play in 2023, which was most exemplified by their 70-20 blowout of the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, in the NFL, life comes at you as fast as Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle streaking down the sideline, and in 2024, the offense didn’t come anywhere close to being the greatest show on turf. With teams adjusting their defense to show more two-high safety looks against the Dolphins in order to not get beaten over the top, Miami coach Mike McDaniel would have to look elsewhere for production.

Enter Jonnu Smith, somewhat of a journeyman who often flashed potential but could never provide consistent enough play to warrant the Falcons, Patriots, or Titans committing to him long term. Expectations were low for Smith as he entered his eighth year in the league with Miami last season, but he would go on to have the best season of his career at age 29. Smith put up career highs in receptions with 88, yards with 884, and touchdowns with 8. His outstanding play would earn him his first Pro Bowl selection.

Despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing six games in 2024, he and Smith were able to develop excellent chemistry. Smith served as a kind of security blanket for Tagovailoa, as any good tight end should be. After an exciting 32-26 overtime win against the New York Jets that saw Smith record all 3 of his receptions for 44 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime, Smith had this to say about his quarterback to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“It was kind of off schedule, Tua just sat in the pocket and found me. I just locked eyes with him. I knew what was coming. We got the best quarterback in the world. He couldn’t have thrown a better ball.”

At a time when the vibes around the team are at an all-time low, with Tyreek Hill going out of his way to not name Tagovailoa as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, you would think that the team would like to keep Smith around. You would, of course, be mistaken if ESPN’s Adam Schefter is to be believed. Thursday afternoon, Schefter tweeted

“The Dolphins have had trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their lone Pro-Bowl selection last season, tight end Jonnu Smith, per league sources. Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season. With Smith seeking a new contract, Miami has sought a trade partner. Last season, Smith set the franchise record for a tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Smith’s preference, per sources, is to stay in Miami under a reworked deal.”

As a fan my preference is aligned with Smith’s, to trade one of their best pieces on offense after he set franchise records would send a bad message to players and fans. For players, it would show them that their efforts won’t necessarily be rewarded, and for fans, it would indicate that the Dolphins aren’t serious about competing in 2025. Worse still, the Dolphins don’t have a succession plan at the position. I have serious reservations about Julian Hill being able to replicate Smith’s success. Miami has done little this offseason to provide hope to Dolphins fans, but trading a standout player who seemingly wants to be with the team would be the most disappointing move so far.

