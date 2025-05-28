Well, Tyreek didn’t say ‘messed up,’ but I’m trying to keep the headline family-friendly!

Tyreek Hill has been sharing some social media videos lately, and he has said some interesting things in these videos, opening up about his 2024 season with the Dolphins.

It should be noted in the videos that Tyreek is wearing a big brace on his right hand, which he has had two surgeries on this offseason.

In the first video, Tyreek says the following regarding his 2024 season;

“This year’s we’re in the lab. We wasn’t in the lab how we was supposed to be last year, imma keep it a stack with y’all. I f—ed up.”

I think any Dolphins fan would agree that Tyreek’s 2024 was very disappointing, and while some will use the revolving door of quarterbacks as an excuse, overall, Tyreek did not play well.

He appeared to be removing himself from games more, dropping more passes, and creating less separation. And we won’t go down the rabbit hole of him quitting in the middle of the Week 18 game vs the NY Jets.

Then Tyreek in another video said he wants to catch for over 2,000 yards this upcoming season. His exact quote was;

“I need 2k this year, I don’t care. That was the mindset before I got to Miami. We got off that.”

While I don’t have a problem with players having a personal goal, this is not the right approach for the team to have in 2025. And again, I’m not saying Mike McDaniel or anyone with the Dolphins is pushing for Tyreek to have 2K yards in 2025; this is probably just Tyreek running off at the mouth on his own. But this upcoming season is a big one not only for the Miami Dolphins but Tua Tagovailoa as well and if they are pressured into force feeding Tyreek Hill the ball so he can reach a personal goal and break an NFL record that truly few if any care about, it is not a good sign for this upcoming season.

Again, having a personal goal is fine, but when your personal goal is so tied into the success of the overall team, that is not good.

Honestly, if Tyreek were to have a personal goal this upcoming season, it shouldn’t be. trying to break the NFL record and having over 2,000 receiving yards this year. It should be avoiding off-field drama for an entire season.

How about Tyreek cleaning up this list below and having no more incidents like this, because I have a feeling it is tough to focus on football day to day and week to week when you have all of this stuff happening off the field.

Tyreek Hill assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2014.

Tyreek Hill was investigated for battery against his 3-year-old son.

Tyreek Hill hit and assaulted a worker at the Haulover Marine Center in 2023.

Tyreek Hill has a court date later this year in 2025 because he broke the leg of plus-sized model Sophie Hall in his backyard running offensive line drills.

Tyreek Hill was in court on two different paternity suits in 2024, where he claimed he wasn’t the father (SPOILER: he was), and he had to begin paying child support.

Tyreek Hill was pulled over and put in handcuffs before the Week 1 game vs Jacksonville this year because he failed to roll down his window for the police.

Tyreek Hill filed divorce papers against his wife, only to claim he didn’t mean to and it was a mistake.

Tyreek Hill went on social media a few years ago saying he was going to retire to be a porn star.

Tyreek Hill had to leave a comedy club in Atlanta because “his boys” were getting into it with another group of men and a brawl was about to take place.

Tyreek Hill was involved in a “domestic incident” in April of 2025, where he had to leave his condo because he threw a laptop and other items in the vicinity of his wife and young child.

I will give Tyreek credit for taking personal accountability, saying he F’d up in 2024, but let’s maybe pump the brakes on the 2025 chase for 2K yards as honestly, in the big picture, that doesn’t matter.