Tyreek Hill met with the media earlier this week and he was asked point-blank about being a captain on this team in 2025. Tyreek’s answer was very honest, which is rare for him. He said,

“I’ve got to prove myself. This OTAs, training camp, I’ve got to prove myself. I’ve got to show up different; the mindset has got to be different. I don’t feel like I deserve it, and if I didn’t get it, I wouldn’t dwell on it. I wouldn’t sweat it because I put myself in that position.”

It shows some self-reflection and self-awareness by Tyreek to say he doesn’t feel like he deserves it.

With that said, I don’t believe everything he said, in that if he wasn’t named a captain, he wouldn’t dwell on it and he wouldn’t sweat it.

I think it would bother him a lot, as these days, a lot seems to bother Tyreek.

For example, a video was released in the past day or two of Tyreek in a vehicle, stating that last season he wanted to “knock out” Mike McDaniel because he wasn’t getting thrown the ball enough in a game.

Oh yeah, this is the same Tyreek who, in a video released last week, said he wants to catch for 2,000 yards this season.

Is this Tyreek Hill saying he wanted to ‘knock out’ Mike McDaniel? Or am I hallucinating?

pic.twitter.com/OvFesUJ2E1 — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) May 30, 2025

So, sorry if I don’t believe it wouldn’t bother Tyreek Hill if he isn’t named captain this season.

And before some of you flood my Twitter or email box with “TYREEK IS JUST TROLLING”, enough.

The “Trolling” excuse has got to end.

Tyreek uses that (and has brainwashed fans into believing that) he is just trolling any time he is called out on his buillshit.

Tyreek isn’t trolling; he probably did want to knock out Mike McDaniel.

Was Tyreek trolling when he threw a laptop in or around his soon-to-be ex-wife and newborn baby?

And was Tyreek “trolling” in any of these incidents below…

Tyreek Hill assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2014.

Tyreek Hill was investigated for battery against his 3-year-old son.

Tyreek Hill hit and assaulted a worker at the Haulover Marine Center in 2023.

Tyreek Hill has a court date later this year in 2025 because he broke the leg of plus-sized model Sophie Hall in his backyard running offensive line drills.

Tyreek Hill was in court on two different paternity suits in 2024, where he claimed he wasn’t the father (SPOILER: he was), and he had to begin paying child support.

Tyreek Hill was pulled over and put in handcuffs before the Week 1 game vs Jacksonville this year because he failed to roll down his window for the police.

Tyreek Hill filed divorce papers against his wife, only to claim he didn’t mean to and it was a mistake.

Tyreek Hill went on social media a few years ago saying he was going to retire to be a porn star.

Tyreek Hill had to leave a comedy club in Atlanta because “his boys” were getting into it with another group of men and a brawl was about to take place.

So enough with letting this guy say and do crappy things and giving him the out of, “I was just trolling.”

Tyreek Hill should not be a captain in 2025.

If he has a problem with that, he can only blame himself.

I don’t believe he will take not being named a captain well, and he will throw a temper tantrum.

And if he wanted to knock out Mike McDaniel last season, well, two things come to mind.

Tyreek, maybe, should have kept that private and not shared it with the world because it makes him look selfish No player who is talking about knocking out their head coach should be a captain

Not hating, just stating!