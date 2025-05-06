So recently, Tyreek Hill was asked to list his top five quarterbacks in the NFL, and he obviously listed Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, then surprisingly Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow. Not once did Tyreek mention his own quarterback, that being one Tuanigamanuolepola Donny Tagovailoa. That alone is very shocking in my eyes because Tua is his quarterback. So allow me to come up with three reasons why Tyreek is who he is, and then I will think of a way he can, just like this Miami Dolphins team, change his narrative, which is quite easy, I will say.

So let us take a Deep dive into this sticky situation involving the Dolphins’ star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Incident With His Wife

Listen, I am not trying to say this will be a WSVN news story about Tyreek Hill’s troubled past, though technically I am. I will mention one other incident, which I will get more into later on. Anyway, as you all know by now, Tyreek Hill had domestic violence essentially with his wife at the time, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, who has since filed for divorce. The incident made national headlines and put Tyreek in the news again for all the wrong reasons. But as we all know, this was not the first time he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The Incident With Miami Dade Police

So, this one was not Tyreek’s fault because I believe it was excessive force used by the police officer when Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by Miami Dade Police before the Dolphins’ week one matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then you try to detain Calais Campbell, a gentle giant and Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, for just being there. I could go on and on about this whole incident but I am trying to keep it in the confines of DolphinsTalk.

Now, granted, Tyreek was going a little fast in his McLaren 720s, but you have to understand a McLaren 720s is a really fast car that is easily capable of 212 miles per hour and a zero to sixty time under three seconds. Was Tyreek Hill going too fast? Probably not. In fact, he was going sixty in a forty zone, probably because he was late to the game. Being late to practices and games was a whole issue for this Dolphins team last season, I think, and Mike McDaniel, if I remember, addressed it at the end of the 2024 regular season. This incident was not on Tyreek, I think it may have been a case of discrimination or something like that and I hate to say that on this platform.

The Latest Involving Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill recently listed his top five quarterbacks in the NFL on Snapchat, and not once did he mention Tua Tagovailoa. He, of course, used to be the biggest advocate for Tua, and we now have to ask himself, was this a case of Tyreek Hill trolling, or is he serious about this? To be fair, Tua does have that injury bug that he has to overcome. The quarterbacks that Tyreek Hill listed were the following: obviously Mahomes, Jackson, and Allen. Then Baker Mayfield, which I find is surprising, especially after his season with the Buccaneers in 2024. Lastly, he mentioned Joe Burrow and this is another surprising pick by him because if I was to list my top five it would be the same top three then Jayden Daniels then a tossup for the fifth spot between Tua and Burrow.

However, with Daniels, we have to see his sophomore season to believe it, and the Dolphins will see the Commanders this season in the 2025 season. But I believe Jayden Daniels would be in the top five, not Baker Mayfield. I think this is a case of Tyreek Hill trolling around with the Dolphins fans, possibly, and he cannot do too much of that.

What Can He Do To Be Better

Well, I am no psychiatrist, but I do think Tyreek Hill, as a grown adult, can do things better, but in his own way. What do I mean by this? Less trolling around on social media and more focus on football. That is what Tyreek Hill needs to do; he needs to be the best wide receiver for this Miami Dolphins team that he can be to help this team win now. If he cannot do that, then he should not be on this team, similar to the Jalen Ramsey situation, but these two situations are completely different because Ramsey actually wants to be traded, but we do not know with Tyreek Hill, at least for now. He needs to go back in time to his days with the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023, with back-to-back seventeen-hundred-yard seasons for the Dolphins, helping them get to the playoffs, but no playoff win.

Why is that, you ask? Because the Dolphins were not one hundred percent healthy.

Tyreek Hill In a Nutshell

So, how does this sum up Tyreek Hill as a person? What it does tell us is that he needs to change the way he is as a person. I established the three reasons why that is the case. First, through the recent incident involving his wife. Then, second, the traffic stop with Miami Dade Police that I believe was not Tyreek Hill’s fault, even though he was going twenty miles per hour over the speed limit in an exotic car, mind you. The third reason was about what Tyreek recently said about his top five quarterbacks, even though he may be trolling, because who knows with Tyreek Hill at this point? Lastly, the reason I think he can be better is that he is more focused on football than what is going on with his life, since at the end of the day, that is his job as an NFL player.

Tyreek Hill’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins has been interesting, and it has had its ups and downs. One thing is for certain: Will it have the fairy tale ending we thought of when the Dolphins traded for him, or will it just be another shoulda, woulda, coulda moment in Dolphins history?