The Miami Dolphins’ cornerback room is one of the most alarming units on the roster heading into the 2025 NFL season. Outside of Kader Kohou — a proven, gritty contributor — and Jalen Ramsey, who appears to be on his way out of Miami, the Dolphins are leaning heavily on unproven talent. However, it may surprise you that, outside of those two names, there are still 10 players fighting for starting cornerback positions.

Of course, we have Cam Smith. The 2023 second-round pick naturally garners attention from the growing number of skeptics, as well as those who still believe he can turn it around. Despite a promising rookie camp, Smith has yet to be a contributor to this team, and his time is fading, especially after potentially suffering another hamstring setback in OTAs today. As Chris Grier mentioned in his pre-draft press conference, it’s on Cam Smith to step it up.

Ethan Bonner and Storm Duck are also among the more recognizable names for Dolphin fans. Both have the size and athleticism that Miami covets and have flashed at times, but need consistency to solidify roster spots and make meaningful contributions.

The Dolphins also made some low-key but potentially savvy moves this offseason. Former first-round pick Artie Burns joins the group, bringing valuable experience and a chance to rebound in a fresh environment. Kendell Sheffield, another veteran, adds depth and speed, while Ryan Cooper Jr. and Isiah Johnson have returned for another shot to stick with the team.

Johnson, in particular, has begun turning heads. Once considered a longshot, Johnson is making waves in OTAs, possibly registering the first interception of the sessions and drawing praise from Miami media. It’s early, but that kind of momentum is exactly what this room needs — underdogs pushing to rise.

Miami also looked to the draft and undrafted free agency to bolster the position. Jason Marshall Jr., a 2025 draft pick out of Florida, has a physical, press-man skill set that fits well with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s scheme. BJ Adams and Ethan Robinson round out the room — both raw but athletic corners who could benefit from development time on the practice squad or special teams.

While it’s clear that the Dolphins’ cornerback room lacks “star power” outside of Kohou, it’s equally clear that it is filled with upside. The sheer number of players with potential — whether it’s athleticism, length, or ball skills — gives Miami a real chance to find answers in-house.

That said, the final piece of the puzzle could be a veteran leader. A proven corner with starting experience could help stabilize the room, mentor younger players, and provide a steady presence when adversity hits. With so many young players looking to make a leap, having that locker room leader would be invaluable.