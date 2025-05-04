Is it ever too early for a mock draft? The 2025 draft wrapped up a week ago, and now some super-early 2026 mock drafts are being released. USA Today put out its first Mock Draft for 2026. In round one, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #15: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

“Miami appeared to forget that defense was a need for most of the offseason, possessing a roster with just four defensive linemen up until the draft. While still a year away, Faulk would continue to address that need. The chatbot is a fan of Faulk’s physical tools who also has great technique and explosiveness.”

Draft Profile: BioKeldric Faulk from Highland Home High School was rated a 4-star recruit by ESPN and handed a 4-star grade by 247 Sports. After high school, Faulk joined Auburn after being heavily recruited.

In 2023 as a freshman Faulk saw action in 13 games and played a total of 441 snaps for the Tigers. He recorded 27 tackles, 9 assists, while adding 24 stops. As a pass rusher, he added 20 total pressures, which included 15 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, and 2 sacks on the season.

As a sophomore for the Tigers in 2024 Faulk played in 4 games and took part in 200 snaps for the Tigers. He recorded 15 tackles, no assists, while adding 15 stops. As a pass rusher, he chalked up 17 total pressures, and 13 QB hurries, one QB hit, and 3 sacks during the year.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Flashes nimble feet to chase running backs and mobile quarterbacks to the sideline when lined up at end. Spins off blocks to get back into the play.

Faulk has decent enough flexibility to bend the edge, and Faulk shows a good closing burst.

While he has the flexibility to dip and bend under tackles, what makes him truly dangerous is his ability to counter.

He can move laterally and chase in pursuit. A tough, violent tackler with a non-stop motor, he also shows good awareness when dropping into coverage.

Faulk has an excellent feel for working off blockers and knowing how and when to counter as the play goes on.

Delivers a strong punch and uses his hands to shed blocks to make plays in the hole or outside the box. Uses lower-body strength to anchor inside.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses

Faulk is so eager to get upfield that Faulk often abandons responsibilities against the run.

Faulk also shows some stiffness when trying to bend the edge, often getting pushed past the pocket — he seems more comfortable countering back inside.

He’s often slow to react and locate the ball against the run.

Arguably Auburn’s best player entering the 2025 season is also a highly touted NFL draft prospect.

Rising junior defensive end Keldric Faulk is no question a first-round talent for next year, and he’s been consistently projected there since the conclusion of the 2025 draft last week. It’s never too early to look ahead, especially in the offseason, and ESPN’s first mock draft for 2026 has Faulk all the way up in the top 10.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Faulk projected to the Patriots at No. 10.

“The Patriots went offense-heavy in the 2025 draft after using free agency to bolster their defense,” wrote Reid. “We’ll add more to that defense with Faulk, a towering 6-6 edge rusher with a stout base. He can play multiple alignments, and he finished the 2024 season with seven sacks. He’s already one of the best run defenders in the country but needs to become more consistent rushing the passer to be picked in this part of the draft.”

A former top-100 recruit — who was previously committed to Florida State before Hugh Freeze and his staff arrived — Faulk had 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble last season as a full-time starter. He now heads into 2025 as the most importance piece of Auburn’s front seven — a group that will be relying on a lot on Faulk, seeing as the Tigers don’t have much returning production from its defensive tackle or linebacker spots.

Auburn has not had a first-round pick since 2020, when both Derrick Brown and Noah Igbinoghene were selected. The Tigers are looking to reverse their recent draft trends and produce more NFL talent, after the team had just three players drafted this year (running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round, receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth round and linebacker Jalen McLeod in the sixth round.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Faulk was also projected as a top-10 pick by CBS Sports, which has him landing at No. 7 with the Panthers: “Faulk has excellent length and power and position versatility to line up anywhere along the defensive line — and let’s face it, Carolina’s defense needs a lot of work. Faulk has prototype size for a power edge.”