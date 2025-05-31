I’m writing this on May 31st, and the end is near for the Jalen Ramsey and Miami Dolphins marriage as they both have mutually parted, but the Dolphins can’t trade him until June 1st for salary cap purposes. The question is, where will Ramsey get traded, and what will the Dolphins get in return?

Most experts believe the Dolphins will receive no more than a 5th-round pick in return, but I disagree with that. I feel that someone would be willing to offer something better than that for a cornerback who could be heading to the Hall of Fame. There is also a team that might be desperate enough to feel that Ramsey could be a missing piece needed for a deep playoff run.

I also don’t think general manager Chris Grier will just give Ramsey away. Just two years ago, the Dolphins gave up a 3rd round pick and backup tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams for Ramsey.

The possible irony here is that the Dolphins could trade Ramsey back to the Rams. It has been rumored that the Dolphins have been in talks with them and others. The Rams were in a salary cap mess a few years ago, having won the Super Bowl but lacked sufficient draft picks to bring in young talent, so they had a fire sale.

Right now, they are coming off a playoff season and are a young team with a better cap situation. Ramsey could help a young secondary get better. The Rams also have draft picks, including two first-round picks next year, but they won’t give that up. It is possible that Grier could work it out where the Dolphins could pay more money on the Ramsey contract to better the draft pick compensation, perhaps a 3rd round pick. The Rams have a history of giving away picks, but they have harnessed themselves away from that.

Another team being rumored is the Atlanta Falcons, who enter this season with high hopes and have made aggressive moves. They don’t have as many draft picks next year or the cap space, but they could offer a premium pick in 2026. However, if the Dolphins are going to unload tight end Jonnu Smith, maybe the Dolphins could make a player-for-player deal for tight end Kyle Pitts, who could use a change of scenery after not living up to the number 4 pick in the draft in 2021. That could be something.

The Dallas Cowboys are always looking for talent, and owner Jerry Jones likes star players, so that could be a fit, potentially, but the Cowboys are cap-strapped and have issues coming up on a new deal with star pass rusher Micah Parsons. They also have depth at cornerback, but perhaps they could unload a player at the position, such as DaRon Bland or Trevon Diggs. Jones isn’t afraid to make a deal.

There are other teams that could make a deal as well, like the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, and maybe even the Minnesota Vikings. I don’t think Grier will have a short list of suitors; everyone is looking for another cornerback. I just don’t want to see Grier just give Ramsey away. If he can come up with a third-round pick or a fair player-for-player deal, then I think he comes out okay, even if getting rid of Ramsey weakens the cornerback position more.

The end is coming now, let’s see what happens and what the Dolphins get out of this trade.