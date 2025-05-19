We know one thing for certain for this upcoming 2025 Miami Dolphins season. That is, for one home game, they will wear a RIVALRIES uniform.

If you are asking what a “RIVALRIES” uniform is, according to NFL.com, it is this…

Each participating team will wear a unique Rivalries uniform with designs rooted extensively in local community insights during a single home game against a division rival. The designs have been brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of each market and the aspects of the community that only that team’s city embodies.

So, this is not a throwback; this is something new that is being developed, and there has been a lot of speculation on what it may be amongst Dolphins fans.

So, today I will share my thoughts on what I would like to see and what I don’t like to see in this RIVALIRES uniform.

MIAMI VICE THEME

There are a few ways Miami could go with this. The most popular thus far amongst the fan base is the Miami Vice Theme. I know the Miami Heat in the NBA have tried this, and they haven’t looked awful. Now, there is a caveat here with these Miami Vice uniforms, and it is this: do not mess with the Miami Dolphins’ core colors (ie, NO PINK).

I’m sorry, this is still football at the end of the day, and pink does not belong on a uniform. The uniform jersey shouldn’t be pink, the accent color shouldn’t include pink, nope, can’t happen. I know I may be in the minority here, and people will say, “Who cares what’s a little pink on the jersey/helmet matter?” I’m telling you, if we are the first NFL team to wear pink, we will be the laughing stock of this league for years to come.

Now, if Miami wants to use the current color palette for a Miami Vice theme, I am 100% on board. That totally makes sense.

YES

NO

OH HELL NO!

See the problem when you incorporate some pink, the decision maker may go nuts and get out of control with it and you end up with a Miami Vice jersey like this above. Which to me, again, would make us the laughing stock of the league.

Which is why the best thing to do is avoid pink all together.

And I know not everyone will agree with me on this, but before you get all worked up we are talking about uniform colors so save your nasty emails and angry tweets and keep everything I am saying in persepective.

THE ALL GRAY LOOK

This one is tricky because in one sense it kind of makes the most sense, in another I am not sure by what the NFL is wanting to do here. For those young fans who may not know, it has been long speculated that the Miami Dolphins would go to or switch to an all gray uniform at times over the past 30 years.

Because the color of an actual Dolphin is gray. Obviously it has never happened, but now with Miami being forced into this league wide RIVALRIES uniform, it may be a chance for them to explore this some.

I wouldn’t have a problem with it, in fact I may like it the best. And the reason why is if Miami goes with an alternate black uniform it is kind of lazy in my opinion. A lot of teams in professional sports break out the “black” alternate uniform and its kind of played out. Going with an all gray look, from helmet, to jersey, to pants, to cleats I think may be interesting and unique if done right.

The question I have is this, remember that NFL official statement above I quoted. Of them wanting to use designs rooted in the local community. I’m not sure this fits that crieteria.

Now it may, I mean near the beaches of Miami you can see certain kinds of Dolphins. But I am not sure that is what the NFL is going for here.

SOMETHING TOTALLY NUTS

What truly scares me is if the NFL goes totally bonkers and lets a team wear some goofy ass unfiroms that are esentially the drawing of a not-so-talented 12 year old. A mural of everything in South Florida that looks like this below that is reflected on the helmet and jersey’s.

And this is what has me affraid, because I could so see the NFL doing something like this for each NFL team when its their turn to wear the RIVALRIES uniform. This year its just the AFC East and NFC West teams. But if someout of touch artist who hasn’t watched a football game in their life thinks this is “cute” and “eye catching”, we may have this crap shoved down our throats.

The vast majority of Dolphins fans hate (yes HATE) the current logo and want the old one back, the last thing we need to see, even for just one game, is something that looks like a crayola box vomited on the uniforms.

One other thing we don’t need to see because again, it is so played out. Do not put the area code on the helmet and our logo to replace the “0” in 305. So tired and lazy. There has to be a happy medium between the ugly ass mural helmet above and what you see here below.

So, we will see what the NFL and Dolphins come up with with these RIVALRIES uniforms, I think simple is better and I hope they don’t go too crazy with them.