The question we are all asking ourselves is not a matter of if, but when Jalen Ramsey will get traded, and for what they will get in return. It is something that Chris Grier has to get right to help this secondary get the help it desperately needs. The reason is that you cannot rely on Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, and Cam Smith to defend in the secondary with Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis. You need a true number one cornerback that can play against the other team’s top receiving threat. The front seven is good, but can it take that next step when healthy? Just wanted to get this out of the way after a recent comment on my last post on DolphinsTalk. Now, it is once again time to take a Deep End Dive, this time into when Jalen Ramsey will get traded. As always, I have three reasons why he will get traded sooner rather than later.

The Number Five

The number five is more than the number Jalen Ramsey wears. Jalen Ramsey posted on X recently with the caption of simply the number five with three dots at the end. What is that significant, you ask? At the time of the post, it was five days before the first day of June.

Now, it is four days before the first day of June, which is when the Miami Dolphins can save $9.9 million in cap space if they trade him after this date. If he is traded prior to that day, then it would be an eight-point-six-million cap hit. I personally would rather Chris Grier trade him on or after June 1st. So it is important that they trade him on or after so that they can possibly go after more secondary help like Asante Samuel junior, Rasul Douglas, or, if they can fit them in the cap space, both. The reason I say this is that they desperately need secondary help. However, that is why the number five is an important number, as evidenced by Jalen Ramsey’s post on X.

A Recent Purchase Could Be A Hint

Jalen Ramsey purchased a house in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, possibly signaling a trade to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, if the Dolphins do indeed trade him there, and this is something I will touch up on more in-depth in the next segment, they could send him there and get a decent return, possibly Trevon Diggs, but probably not Daron Bland, since he is their best defensive back on Dallas. The real question is, does Jerry Jones want to trade anyone to the Dolphins in a potential Jalen Ramsey trade? This should not be something to get our hopes up for because, after all, we Dolphins fans are delusional sometimes. Purchasing a house in a major market like Dallas-Fort Worth could be a sign of things to come, or it could be nothing at all.

Who Would Be Interested In Jalen Ramsey

There are a handful of teams wanting Jalen Ramsey’s services, “more trade interest than people realize,” says ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. The teams that I think would be a good fit for Jalen Ramsey are the aforementioned Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders. Each of these teams, except the Panthers, could utilize Ramsey’s services for one or two years before the cornerback drop-off occurs. I am sure that Chris Grier wants to get the most he can in return for Jalen Ramsey, whether that is someone or a few picks. It is not a matter of if but when he gets traded again, most likely after or on June 1st.

Another thing we have to ask ourselves is who the Miami Dolphins will get in return for Ramsey. This is why trading a star player on a team is a very lengthy process. Just look at what happened to the Jimmy Butler situation with the Miami Heat, which took a while to find a trade partner, which would eventually be the Golden State Warriors. They got Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson in a deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors right before the NBA trade deadline. Another infamous recent trade involving a South Florida team was Brad Marchand going to the Florida Panthers at the NHL trade deadline.

But the Panthers and Heat are in very different situations from the Dolphins ‘. The Panthers are trying to repeat as Stanley Cup Champs, while the Heat are just trying to figure out who they are, while trying to find someone to pair with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Anyway, back to the Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins initially mutually agreed to part ways in mid-April.

Trades do not happen overnight, and I am glad that the Dolphins are taking their time with this inevitable trade. The question is, will other teams feel that he is a good fit and give the Dolphins a decent-sized haul in return?

Jalen Ramsey’s Tenure With The Dolphins In Summary

In Jalen Ramsey’s brief two seasons here, he made not a crazy amount of plays like the X man Xavien Howard did in 2020 when Howard had an NFL-leading ten interceptions, including a one-handed snag while guarding Tyreek Hill. That season from X-Man in his prime felt like a lifetime ago. In fact, it has been five years since that happened. Initially, when they got Ramsey, he was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Then the decline began to occur while he was still somewhat productive. He was no longer the player he was when he was on the infamous 2017 Jacksonville defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was second in the NFL with fifty-five sacks that season. Then he gets his way and goes to the Rams and wins a Super Bowl with them in 2021. Lastly, he came to the Dolphins and was nowhere near that production with the Jaguars or the Rams. Now, I established that the number five was significant, being that at the time, there were five days before the first day of June.

Then I mentioned how Ramsey purchased a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and how that could be something significant or nothing at all. Then, finally, I came up with a list of teams that could be suitable for his brief services, considering he is thirty-one, pushing thirty-two. I am not sure if teams are willing to trade for a soon-to-be thirty-one-year-old Jalen Ramsey, but one thing is for certain. This distraction for the Miami Dolphins will be gone sooner rather than later.