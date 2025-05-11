As the Miami Dolphins look toward the 2025 NFL season, let’s look at the second-year players who have a chance to take a big step forward. Whether it’s solidifying the left side of the line or helping bolster the secondary, several players could make a significant impact for the team.

One of the biggest challenges the Dolphins face is the retirement of five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead. Patrick Paul, a 2024 second-round draft pick, is expected to step into this critical role. While Paul has shown upside and athleticism, those are huge shoes to fill, and growing pains are inevitable. However, the opportunity will be there for him due to the volume of reps and the nature of his position as a starter.

The most promising player from last year is undoubtedly 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson. While his first few games were relatively quiet, he came on strong in the second half of the season and finished with 6 sacks. If he can build on that momentum, he could become a double-digit sack producer in 2025 and become that edge specialist that really keeps teams on their toes.

Another name to watch this year is wide receiver Malik Washington. He showed tremendous promise late in the season, and even in a crowded receiver room, he should carve out a solid role for himself. Washington has shown reliable hands and can be a dependable relief-route option while defenses focus on Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Tyreek Hill—if he’s still with the team.

With the departure of Raheem Mostert, running back Jaylen Wright also has a chance to step up in 2025. In 2024, he rushed 68 times for 249 yards without scoring a touchdown and caught three passes for eight yards. Despite these modest numbers, Wright still possesses impressive speed and the ability to gain yards after contact. As it stands, he is expected to share the backfield with De’Von Achane, Alexander Mattison, and rookie Ollie Gordon II, so he will need to step up to earn playing time.

The Dolphins’ safety group is another area of concern heading into the new season, so second-year safety Patrick McMorris has a chance to earn a significant role on the team. McMorris brings athleticism and physicality, both of which are a premium for the Miami Dolphins going into the 2025 season. He’s yet another player who will face adversity in a crowded room, but as Mike McDaniel likes to say, “Adversity is opportunity.”