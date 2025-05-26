I was at the 1966 game when the newly formed Miami Dolphins franchise, founded by attorney Joe Robbie and actor Danny Thomas, played at the Orange Bowl against the Oakland Raiders.



The same Danny Thomas founded the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1962.



My oldest brother took me to that game.



He sold cars at the time, as we had recently migrated to Miami in 1960, before he followed in my father’s footsteps and legacy as a well-known physician in Miami.



My older brother is no longer here to share stories, but I still am.



So, I became a Miami Dolphins fan that day in 1966.



The famous Dolphin actor Flipper swam, as best she could, in a small tank in the middle of the East End Zone.



The owners decided it was a great marketing idea to have the most famous dolphin in attendance at the time.



The Dolphins won the toss; at the time, receiving the ball was the popular decision.



Joe Auer returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for the Miami Dolphins’ first play as a newly found franchise.



The Dolphins lost that game 23-14.



The loss didn’t matter because we had a professional football team in Miami.



We did not know what we were about to experience.



I became a fan that day.



Of course, then came Don Shula in 1970.



I have seen every game I could since the beginning in 1966, but I particularly enjoyed what Coach Shula did to miraculously transform the team from a ragtag group of players to a team of riches in just two years.



I was in college in 1972 and watched the Miami Dolphins defeat the Washington Redskins 14-7 to complete the undefeated season.



I adored that team.



I still adore the Miami Dolphins.



As a long-time fan of the Miami Dolphins, I must confess that I remain stuck in those glory days.



After Dan Marino led us to the 1985 Super Bowl against San Francisco, a truly disappointing loss with the 49ers winning 38-16, the Dolphins have not come close to their dominance of the early 70’s teams.



Despite Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s seventeen-year career, the team failed to capitalize on his greatness. It could not create a well-rounded roster with a strong running game and a consistently aggressive defense.



After Marino’s retirement, we have experienced a carousel of general managers, coaches, and quarterbacks, creating a mediocre reputation that has lasted too long.



Yet, having witnessed perfection, as I did in 1972, there is always hope.



