The Ragones join Michael Fink to talk about an article written by Carlos Milanes of DolphinsTalk.com, talking about what Mike McDaniel needs to do to ensure his survival going forward. We recap league news from Wednesday. We review rule changes for 2025. We tell you who our least favorite Dolphins player of all time is and more.
