Today, on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Hall of Fame linebacker and Miami Dolphins Legend Zach Thomas. Mike and Zach discuss a great opportunity to watch the Dolphins play in Madrid later this season with a great travel package from Big Game Travel. An all-inclusive trip hosted by Zach where your flight, hotel, breakfast, game tickets, and everything is covered. And yes, you will be at three parties with Zach Thomas with free food and beverages. Then Zach discusses being drafted by the Dolphins, playing with Junior Seau and Ricky Williams, seeing his nephew Mason being drafted by the NY Jets, and Zach’s appreciation to Miami Dolphins fans. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

