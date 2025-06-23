The 2019 season was a mostly forgettable one for Dolphins fans.

Besides the odd game where Ryan Fitzpatrick was at his absolute peak, there was not much to cheer for.

However, there was one bright spot to come from that year.

Zach Sieler.

Sieler was one of many players claimed off waivers as the team hoped to churn roster spots in an empty season with the hopes of unearthing a hidden gem.

Well, they found one in Sieler, and he has been dominant ever since.

In the last five seasons, Sieler has played at least 15 games and had a stretch from 2021 to 2023 where he played in all 17 games.

That was under two different head coaches and different coordinators.

It just shows the trust that the former Ferris State product has from his coaches.

He was not just durable either.

Sieler has been incredibly productive.

In his first full season with the team in 2020, he had 48 tackles and 3.5 sacks in eight starts.

While his sack total stayed the same for the next two years, he broke through with 10 in both 2023 and 2024.

He had ten sacks despite missing his first games since 2020.

Sieler could even have more as he totaled 27 pressures in 2023.

The sack total from a season ago is even more impressive as he was virtually the only pass rush threat along the interior and edge until Chop Robinson found his rhythm toward the end of the year.

Still, even with the gaudy numbers, it seems as if Sieler is overlooked by the national media.

That should not be the case this year.

Along with putting up his usual numbers, Sieler will have a better supporting cast around him with Robinson, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Kenneth Grant, and Jordyn Brooks.

Add in the fact that it will be the second year of Anthony Weaver‘s defensive system.

If people cannot catch on that Sieler is one of the best defensive players in the NFL after this season, they may never will.

He is truly dominant.