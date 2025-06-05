According to Spotrac, the Miami Dolphins have over $306 million in total cap allocations for the upcoming 2025 season at this juncture, which is the 10th-highest mark out of the NFL’s 32 teams.

The Dolphins are set to spend a pretty penny next season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any underpaid players on the team. Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post rattled off five players who he believes are on bargain deals.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler, tight end Jonnu Smith, guard James Daniels, inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and cornerback Kader Kohou all got recognition for being underpaid at their respective positions.

Maybe the title for Miami’s most under-compensated player should go to none other than Smith, who is getting paid an average of $4.2 million per year on his current contract. That makes him just the 32nd-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Smith is not far removed from having the greatest campaign from a tight end in Dolphins history, as he set team records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and catches at the position in the 2024 season.

However, it is worth noting that Smith could very well get a new restructured deal from the Dolphins before long, as Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network has reported that “both sides” want to get a deal done.

Daniels is a notable inclusion as well in the sense that he has yet to play a single game in a Dolphins uniform just yet. The Dolphins inked him to a three-year, $24 million deal earlier in the offseason, and he was limited to four appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers a season ago thanks to an Achilles injury.

The quintet of players mentioned by Schad can further solidify their status as underpaid by putting together standout 2025 seasons with the Dolphins. Miami will kick off the 2025 campaign with a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.