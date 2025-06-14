Recently, the Miami Dolphins have been touting themselves as changing their culture, though there are many things I can think of that will change their culture. I will give you two reasons, not three, that will change their culture, and then I will wrap it up. So, let’s take a Deep Dive into this recent situation involving the potential shift in culture for the Dolphins.

Win More Games

For the Miami Dolphins to actually change their culture, rather than just saying it, is to perform and win games on Sundays. For us, delusional fans, we need to see real change on Sunday, and that comes in the form of wins. Just look at what the Detroit Lions did recently with Dan Campbell as their head coach. What did the Lions do that the Dolphins cannot, you ask? That is to find ways to win, especially in those tight, close games where your defense needs a stop on third or fourth down. Not to mention the Lions play a completely different style of game than the Dolphins, and they are an NFC team.

If the Dolphins actually played like them and also the Kansas City Chiefs, since Kansas City is in their conference, not only would they win more games, but possibly their division and a playoff game. That playoff win has eluded this Dolphins fan base since 2000. Culture change is not blowing a two-score lead in the final three minutes of a game on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans to Will Levis of all people. That you just have to find a way to win, and that one game proved that they are incapable of clock management, just like most of this league.

Clock management is another important aspect of winning more games, as it allows you to possess the ball long enough to prevent your opponent from scoring. It is simple, but no one in the NFL knows how to do it properly, like competitive and even casual Madden players like me. If you play like the actual good teams, you cannot just emulate what they do; you have to do it your own way. It just so happens now everyone uses cheat motion, or at least some teams do, like the Dolphins.

I could go on and on about how the Dolphins can play a more in-your-face type of football, but that just is not their game. Their game is more about speed and taking their opponent on a track meet. The Florida Panthers were this until Paul Maurice was hired as head coach, and they played a completely different style of hockey better suited for the playoffs.

Maybe the Dolphins can take some notes on the Florida Panthers on how to win as well,l but that is enough from me on this segment because I have other things on my mind than just winning more games.

Putting In Effort In Practice

The Dolphins can also change their culture by putting in extra effort in practice sessions, including staying later for more reps. This can be by showing up early, not late, and “do your job” like Bill Belichick would tell his players, and that is something the Dolphins do not have right now, at least in my eyes. The Dolphins would have to quit trying to say the right things just for it to be said and actually do something about it, just like I explained above in my win more games segment. I will not go into more depth on putting effort into practice because it is self-explanatory: you show up on time and do your job.

Dolphins Culture In Summary

The Dolphins’ culture, in summary, is that they must win more games and consistently show up early and on time for practice, especially with training camp approaching. I talked about how they need to win more games by essentially using other teams as examples, but try to emulate their game and what makes them so great at what they do, and do it your own way.

Lastly, I have two reasons today, which are simply to put more effort into practice, as if they are not already. This culture will not get them a playoff win, let alone a division win or a Super Bowl. It is just another step in them going down the hole of mediocrity.